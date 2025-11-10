Edu3Games is a gamified learning platform built on Web3 principles that combines education and blockchain technology. It allows users to engage with educational modules, complete interactive tasks, and earn on-chain rewards through the native token EGN. The platform's mission is to enhance Web3 literacy and engagement through a Play-to-Learn-to-Earn system. Edu3Games integrates quiz-based gameplay, missions, and decentralized incentive models to create a sustainable learning ecosystem. It promotes not only education but also active participation in the crypto economy by rewarding users for their time and knowledge. The project targets Web3 communities, crypto enthusiasts, and new learners seeking interactive and rewarding educational experiences.