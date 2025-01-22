Edge Video AI 价格 (FAST)
今天 Edge Video AI (FAST) 的实时价格为 0.00621193 USD。目前其市值为 $ 0.00 USD。FAST 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
Edge Video AI 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 $ 24.48K USD
- Edge Video AI 当天价格变化为 +1.57%
- 其循环供应量为 0.00 USD
在获取 MEXC 上从 FAST兑换USD 价格的实时价格更新。随时了解最新数据和市场分析。这对于在快节奏的加密货币市场中做出明智的交易决策至关重要。MEXC 是您获取准确的 FAST 价格信息的首选平台。
今天内，Edge Video AI 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去30天内，Edge Video AI 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ +0.0000419665。
在过去60天内，Edge Video AI 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ +0.0113756024。
在过去90天内，Edge Video AI 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -0.000288204277783366。
|时间段
|涨跌幅 (USD)
|涨跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|+1.57%
|30天
|$ +0.0000419665
|+0.68%
|60天
|$ +0.0113756024
|+183.13%
|90天
|$ -0.000288204277783366
|-4.43%
Edge Video AI 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：
+1.11%
+1.57%
-14.86%
深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：
Edge Video AI integrates artificial intelligence and Web 3 technologies to revolutionize television viewing, making it interactive, shoppable, and gamified. Shoppable TV Edge Video AI's shoppable TV feature allows viewers to purchase products they see on screen using QR codes. This turns smartphones into interactive shopping tools, enhancing viewer engagement and generating immediate revenue for broadcasters and content creators. Gamified TV The platform also boosts viewer interaction with AI-generated polls and gamification. Viewers can participate in polls, earn virtual points, and track their standings on a TV-specific leaderboard. Virtual Points & $FAST Earned points can be converted into $FAST tokens or redeemed for rewards like movie rentals or discounts, fostering deeper engagement and loyalty. Active Engagement Edge Video AI transforms audience engagement by turning passive viewers into active participants. Through real-time interaction with TV programming, the platform captures valuable data on viewer preferences and behavior. This helps broadcasters and advertisers tailor content and advertisements, optimizing content delivery and commercial strategies. By shifting from passive viewing to active engagement, Edge Video AI enhances viewer satisfaction and empowers channels to maximize their potential. Positioned within the $11 billion global market for interactive media and shoppable content, Edge Video AI stands out for its ability to convert passive viewers into engaged participants, highlighting its growth and innovation potential in the evolving digital media landscape.
