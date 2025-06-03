ECOVITA 价格 (ECOVITA)
今天 ECOVITA (ECOVITA) 的实时价格为 0.00203306 USD。目前其市值为 $ 1.61M USD。ECOVITA 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
ECOVITA 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 -- USD
- ECOVITA 当天价格变化为 -1.65%
- 其循环供应量为 790.00M USD
在获取 MEXC 上从 ECOVITA兑换USD 价格的实时价格更新。随时了解最新数据和市场分析。这对于在快节奏的加密货币市场中做出明智的交易决策至关重要。MEXC 是您获取准确的 ECOVITA 价格信息的首选平台。
今天内，ECOVITA 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去30天内，ECOVITA 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ +0.0003593342。
在过去60天内，ECOVITA 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去90天内，ECOVITA 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
|时间段
|涨跌幅 (USD)
|涨跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|-1.65%
|30天
|$ +0.0003593342
|+17.67%
|60天
|$ 0
|--
|90天
|$ 0
|--
ECOVITA 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：
--
-1.65%
+8.16%
深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：
As global warming and climate change intensify, countries are preparing for the Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM) in 2028, imposing stricter carbon regulations on global trade. ECOVITA leverages Web3.0 and blockchain technology to create a transparent, decentralized ecosystem that actively contributes to carbon reduction while offering economic incentives. 🔑Key Initiatives [ Carbon Credit Generation ] Developing solar, wind, and hydroelectric power plants to generate carbon credits. Leading afforestation and reforestation projects to offset emissions. [ Sustainable Plastic Alternatives ] Producing biodegradable plastic for consumer packaging and coffee franchises to reduce environmental impact. [ Carbon Credit Trading & CBAM Compliance ] Participating in global carbon markets, enabling businesses to acquire verified carbon credits for regulatory compliance. [ NFT & Tokenized Economy ] Issuing 3,333 eco-themed NFTs that grant staking rewards in utility tokens. These NFTs serve as a gateway for users to actively support carbon credit sustainability and environmental initiatives. Token holders actively participate in governance, ensuring fair rewards and long-term impact. [ ECOVITA Mobile App ] Encouraging carbon-neutral actions through digital rewards. [ Clear Roadmap ] Structured development plans from Q4 2023 to Q1 2025, ensuring transparency and long-term growth. By integrating blockchain, carbon markets, and community-driven sustainability, ECOVITA empowers individuals and businesses to contribute to a greener future while benefiting from a decentralized carbon economy. The 'ECOVITA' project aims to rejuvenate the Earth through the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions and the promotion of renewable energy initiatives.
