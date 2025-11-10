As capital markets are becoming global, real estate markets are no exception despite the difficulties posed by overseas investments. No investor can overlook how the potential international investments hold out. This establishes the need for a new decentralized solution to capitalize this potential.

Our Objective is to introduce cryptocurrencies into this overly regulated and slow market to facilitate investments and transactions on a global scale. We plan on achieving this through the utilization of the core principles of the blockchain, i.e fairness, accessibility, transparency and trust while applying them to the already existing and fully operational assets.