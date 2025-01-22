Ecobal 价格 (ECB)
今天 Ecobal (ECB) 的实时价格为 0.167339 USD。目前其市值为 $ 0.00 USD。ECB 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
Ecobal 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 $ 83.67 USD
- Ecobal 当天价格变化为 --
- 其循环供应量为 0.00 USD
在获取 MEXC 上从 ECB兑换USD 价格的实时价格更新。随时了解最新数据和市场分析。这对于在快节奏的加密货币市场中做出明智的交易决策至关重要。MEXC 是您获取准确的 ECB 价格信息的首选平台。
今天内，Ecobal 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去30天内，Ecobal 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -0.0036526087。
在过去60天内，Ecobal 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去90天内，Ecobal 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
|时间段
|涨跌幅 (USD)
|涨跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|--
|30天
|$ -0.0036526087
|-2.18%
|60天
|$ 0
|--
|90天
|$ 0
|--
Ecobal 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：
--
--
-10.11%
深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：
What Is ECB Token? ECB Token is a decentralized asset built on the Solana blockchain, transforming CO2 into a tradable, storable asset. The token allows individuals and businesses to own, store, trade, and stake CO2, democratizing CO2 ownership by giving users direct control over this valuable commodity. ECB Token launched on September 30, 2024, with a fair and transparent approach—no presales or early investor advantages, ensuring everyone had equal access to participate from day one. Key Features of ECB Token: Decentralized CO2 Ownership: ECB Token empowers users to treat CO2 as an asset that can be owned, stored, and traded directly, bypassing traditional intermediaries in the carbon markets. Staking Rewards: Users can stake ECB Tokens to store CO2 in a decentralized "battery warehouse," accumulating CO2 that can be released or traded when the market is favorable. This process allows participants to engage in CO2 trading and earn rewards in a decentralized marketplace. Fair Launch: ECB Token’s launch was fair and transparent, with no presales or early advantages, allowing everyone equal access to participate. Built on Solana: Leveraging the fast, secure, and scalable Solana blockchain, ECB Token ensures efficient and eco-friendly transactions, ideal for the new decentralized CO2 market. How Does the Battery Warehouse Analogy Work? The ECB Token's battery warehouse analogy offers a unique approach to CO2 storage and trading. By staking ECB Tokens, users accumulate CO2 in a decentralized storage system, similar to charging a battery. When the market conditions are right, this stored CO2 can be released or traded, transforming CO2 into a valuable, tradable asset rather than a liability. How Many ECB Tokens Are There in Circulation? ECB Token launched on September 30, 2024, with an initial supply of 1,438,000 tokens. This supply is structured to create a balanced and sustainable ecosystem, with token distribution allocated across public sale, marketing, liquidity, and team incentives. The absence of presales ensured a fair launch for all participants. What Was the Initial Listing Price of ECB Token? ECB Token debuted at a listing price of $0.94 per token, providing an accessible entry point for early participants and setting the stage for growth as the decentralized CO2 market expands. Who Is Behind ECB Token? ECB Dynamics, the team behind ECB Token, is dedicated to reshaping CO2 markets by decentralizing ownership and management of CO2. Founded by Don de Jong, ECB Dynamics is driven by a mission to transform how CO2 is managed globally, using blockchain to create transparency and accessibility in the CO2 markets. The team brings together expertise in blockchain technology, decentralized finance (DeFi), and environmental management, aiming to make CO2 a tradable, valuable asset for all.
