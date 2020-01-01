ECO AI（ECO）代币经济学
ECO AI（ECO）信息
EcoAI: On a Mission to save the World.
EcoAI is an AI-powered ecosystem designed to create utilities that generate revenue. Hosted on carbon-free cloud servers, it fosters creativity, engagement, and eco-conscious innovation through four interconnected AI Agents that learn from and improve each other:
- AI Agent Builder: A custom dApp where users can create their own AI agents or use pre-built ones like Echo AI (eco-focused), Pirate (a Solana expert), or Marvin (a crypto-savvy pessimist).
- AI X Army: An automated tool to trend hashtags or tokens while reinvesting profits into sustainability.
- X AI Agent: Focused on spreading $ECO’s mission for a greener world on X.
- TG AI Agent: A Telegram chatbot packed with all things EcoAI, built on GROK’s LLM.
EcoAI represents the future of AI innovation, merging profitability with purpose. By choosing EcoAI, you’re not just joining a tech revolution—you’re actively contributing to a greener, more sustainable planet.🌱
ECO AI（ECO）代币经济学和价格数据分析
快速了解 ECO AI（ECO）的代币经济数据，包括市值、供应量、FDV 和历史价格，帮助您轻松掌握币种现状与市场表现。
ECO AI（ECO）代币经济模型：关键指标与应用场景
了解 ECO AI（ECO）的代币经济模型，对于分析其长期价值、可持续性和发展潜力至关重要。
关键代币经济指标及其计算方式：
总供应量（Total Supply）：
已创建或将要创建的 ECO 代币的最大数量。
流通供应量（Circulating Supply）：
当前市场上可供交易和公众持有的代币数量。
最大供应量（Max Supply）：
ECO 代币可能存在的总数量上限。
完全稀释估值（FDV）：
当前价格 × 最大供应量，预测所有代币完全流通时的总市值。
通胀率（Inflation Rate）：
反映新代币发行的速度，影响稀缺性及长期价格走势。
为什么这些代币经济指标对交易者很重要？
流通供应量高 = 流动性强。
最大供应量有限 + 低通胀率 = 具备长期价格上涨潜力。
代币分配透明 = 增强项目信任度，降低中心化风险。
FDV 高而当前市值低 = 可能存在高估风险的信号。
现在您已经了解了 ECO 代币经济模型的功能，赶快查看 ECO 代币的实时价格吧！
