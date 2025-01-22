Echo Of The Horizon 价格 (EOTH)
今天 Echo Of The Horizon (EOTH) 的实时价格为 0.00174453 USD。目前其市值为 $ 0.00 USD。EOTH 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
Echo Of The Horizon 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 $ 374.97 USD
- Echo Of The Horizon 当天价格变化为 -1.79%
- 其循环供应量为 0.00 USD
在获取 MEXC 上从 EOTH兑换USD 价格的实时价格更新。随时了解最新数据和市场分析。这对于在快节奏的加密货币市场中做出明智的交易决策至关重要。MEXC 是您获取准确的 EOTH 价格信息的首选平台。
今天内，Echo Of The Horizon 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去30天内，Echo Of The Horizon 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -0.0004909233。
在过去60天内，Echo Of The Horizon 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -0.0003166524。
在过去90天内，Echo Of The Horizon 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -0.004099886552104149。
|时间段
|涨跌幅 (USD)
|涨跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|-1.79%
|30天
|$ -0.0004909233
|-28.14%
|60天
|$ -0.0003166524
|-18.15%
|90天
|$ -0.004099886552104149
|-70.15%
Echo Of The Horizon 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：
-0.29%
-1.79%
-14.82%
深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：
Echo Of The Horizon (EOTH) is an ambitious single-player and multiplayer RPG open-world game set in a captivating universe. Developed using Unreal Engine 5, EOTH aims to redefine the boundaries of immersive gaming experiences, offering players a vast and hyper-realistic world to explore, and a multichain rewards system. Our Vision: At EOTH, our vision is to create a truly unforgettable gaming experience that seamlessly blends captivating storytelling, breathtaking visuals, and innovative gameplay. We aspire to set new standards for open-world RPGs, pushing the boundaries of technology and storytelling to captivate players and leave a lasting impression. Technology: EOTH harnesses the cutting-edge power of Unreal Engine 5 to deliver stunning visuals, realistic physics, and lifelike character animations. @Beta Legend from @Legendary Marketing helping with Leveraging the latest advancements in AI and machine learning, we incorporate innovative features such as AI-intelligent NPC behaviors, and adaptive storytelling, ensuring a truly dynamic and personalized gameplay experience. Blockchain Integration: EOTH embraces the potential of blockchain technology by introducing a multichain rewards system, allowing players to earn and trade in-game assets securely. This decentralized approach provides players with true ownership of their digital belongings and fosters a vibrant player-driven economy within the game.
MEXC是领先的加密货币交易所，受到全球超过 1,000 万用户的信赖。它被誉为市场上代币选择最广泛、上币速度最快、交易费用最低的交易所。立即加入MEXC，体验市场顶级流动性和最具竞争力的费用！
加密货币的价格会受到高市场风险和价格波动的影响。您应该投资于您熟悉的项目和产品，并了解其中的风险。您应该仔细考虑你的投资经验、财务状况、投资目标和风险承受能力，并在进行任何投资之前咨询独立财务顾问。本材料不应被理解为财务建议。过往的表现并不是未来表现的可靠指标。您的投资价值可能下降，也可能上升，而且您可能无法收回您的投资金额。您要对您的投资决定负全责。MEXC不对您的任何可能产生的损失负责。欲了解更多信息，请参考我们的使用条款和风险警告。 另请注意，这里介绍的与上述加密货币有关的数据（如其当前的实时价格）是基于第三方来源的。它们以 "原样 "的的方式呈现给您，仅用于提供信息，不作任何形式的陈述或保证。所提供的第三方网站的链接也不在MEXC的控制之下。MEXC不对此类第三方网站及其内容的可靠性和准确性负责。
|1 EOTH 兑换 AUD
A$0.0027738027
|1 EOTH 兑换 GBP
￡0.0014130693
|1 EOTH 兑换 EUR
€0.0016747488
|1 EOTH 兑换 USD
$0.00174453
|1 EOTH 兑换 MYR
RM0.0077457132
|1 EOTH 兑换 TRY
₺0.0621924945
|1 EOTH 兑换 JPY
¥0.2720245629
|1 EOTH 兑换 RUB
₽0.173580735
|1 EOTH 兑换 INR
₹0.1509367356
|1 EOTH 兑换 IDR
Rp28.5988478832
|1 EOTH 兑换 PHP
₱0.102055005
|1 EOTH 兑换 EGP
￡E.0.0876800778
|1 EOTH 兑换 BRL
R$0.0105020706
|1 EOTH 兑换 CAD
C$0.0024946779
|1 EOTH 兑换 BDT
৳0.2112451377
|1 EOTH 兑换 NGN
₦2.7046844214
|1 EOTH 兑换 UAH
₴0.0734970489
|1 EOTH 兑换 VES
Bs0.09594915
|1 EOTH 兑换 PKR
Rs0.4837756143
|1 EOTH 兑换 KZT
₸0.909074583
|1 EOTH 兑换 THB
฿0.0590872311
|1 EOTH 兑换 TWD
NT$0.0571856934
|1 EOTH 兑换 CHF
Fr0.001570077
|1 EOTH 兑换 HKD
HK$0.0135724434
|1 EOTH 兑换 MAD
.د.م0.0174104094