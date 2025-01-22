EasyCake 价格 (MCAKE)
今天 EasyCake (MCAKE) 的实时价格为 0.282848 USD。目前其市值为 $ 0.00 USD。MCAKE 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
EasyCake 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 $ 48.56 USD
- EasyCake 当天价格变化为 -0.00%
- 其循环供应量为 0.00 USD
在获取 MEXC 上从 MCAKE兑换USD 价格的实时价格更新。随时了解最新数据和市场分析。这对于在快节奏的加密货币市场中做出明智的交易决策至关重要。MEXC 是您获取准确的 MCAKE 价格信息的首选平台。
今天内，EasyCake 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去30天内，EasyCake 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -0.1053249300。
在过去60天内，EasyCake 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -0.2455136479。
在过去90天内，EasyCake 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -3.585333400524897。
|时间段
|涨跌幅 (USD)
|涨跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|-0.00%
|30天
|$ -0.1053249300
|-37.23%
|60天
|$ -0.2455136479
|-86.80%
|90天
|$ -3.585333400524897
|-92.68%
EasyCake 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：
-0.00%
-0.00%
-10.06%
深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：
Easy Cake is a platform that has established a meaningful presence within the decentralized finance (DeFi) landscape. It caters to a broad spectrum of users by offering a wide range of DeFi services in a streamlined and accessible manner. The platform’s primary objective is to simplify DeFi, making it approachable for both newcomers and experienced investors alike. With a user-friendly interface, Easy Cake ensures that participants can navigate through various financial tools such as staking, yield farming, and liquidity provision with ease, removing many of the technical barriers that often discourage users from engaging with DeFi. One of the standout features of Easy Cake is its commitment to transparency and community-driven development. Users are not just participants but active contributors to the evolution of the platform. Through the native token, MCAKE, users can stake their tokens to earn rewards and also take part in governance decisions that shape the project’s future direction. This model of decentralization ensures that the community remains at the heart of the project’s growth, fostering a strong relationship between the platform and its users. Furthermore, Easy Cake focuses on offering a rewarding ecosystem through competitive yield farming opportunities and automated earning processes. By automating many of the complex tasks, Easy Cake reduces the learning curve for users, allowing them to participate without requiring extensive technical knowledge. The platform also supports liquidity provision, giving users additional ways to earn through the MCAKE token, which further enriches the DeFi experience. Looking ahead, Easy Cake has ambitious plans to expand its offerings, with future developments aimed at integrating more advanced DeFi tools, enhancing the platform’s functionality, and forming strategic partnerships that add value to its ecosystem. Through these efforts, Easy Cake seeks to grow its user base and solidify its place as a leader in the DeFi space, offering a secure, transparent, and rewarding platform for users across all experience levels. In essence, Easy Cake combines simplicity, transparency, and community engagement to deliver a DeFi experience that is accessible, rewarding, and forward-looking. It’s a platform built for the future, driven by the needs and preferences of its users.
MEXC是领先的加密货币交易所，受到全球超过 1,000 万用户的信赖。它被誉为市场上代币选择最广泛、上币速度最快、交易费用最低的交易所。立即加入MEXC，体验市场顶级流动性和最具竞争力的费用！
加密货币的价格会受到高市场风险和价格波动的影响。您应该投资于您熟悉的项目和产品，并了解其中的风险。您应该仔细考虑你的投资经验、财务状况、投资目标和风险承受能力，并在进行任何投资之前咨询独立财务顾问。本材料不应被理解为财务建议。过往的表现并不是未来表现的可靠指标。您的投资价值可能下降，也可能上升，而且您可能无法收回您的投资金额。您要对您的投资决定负全责。MEXC不对您的任何可能产生的损失负责。欲了解更多信息，请参考我们的使用条款和风险警告。 另请注意，这里介绍的与上述加密货币有关的数据（如其当前的实时价格）是基于第三方来源的。它们以 "原样 "的的方式呈现给您，仅用于提供信息，不作任何形式的陈述或保证。所提供的第三方网站的链接也不在MEXC的控制之下。MEXC不对此类第三方网站及其内容的可靠性和准确性负责。
|1 MCAKE 兑换 AUD
A$0.44972832
|1 MCAKE 兑换 GBP
￡0.22910688
|1 MCAKE 兑换 EUR
€0.27153408
|1 MCAKE 兑换 USD
$0.282848
|1 MCAKE 兑换 MYR
RM1.25584512
|1 MCAKE 兑换 TRY
₺10.0835312
|1 MCAKE 兑换 JPY
¥44.10448864
|1 MCAKE 兑换 RUB
₽28.143376
|1 MCAKE 兑换 INR
₹24.47200896
|1 MCAKE 兑换 IDR
Rp4,636.85171712
|1 MCAKE 兑换 PHP
₱16.546608
|1 MCAKE 兑换 EGP
￡E.14.21594048
|1 MCAKE 兑换 BRL
R$1.70274496
|1 MCAKE 兑换 CAD
C$0.40447264
|1 MCAKE 兑换 BDT
৳34.25006432
|1 MCAKE 兑换 NGN
₦438.52188224
|1 MCAKE 兑换 UAH
₴11.91638624
|1 MCAKE 兑换 VES
Bs15.55664
|1 MCAKE 兑换 PKR
Rs78.43657888
|1 MCAKE 兑换 KZT
₸147.3920928
|1 MCAKE 兑换 THB
฿9.58006176
|1 MCAKE 兑换 TWD
NT$9.27175744
|1 MCAKE 兑换 CHF
Fr0.2545632
|1 MCAKE 兑换 HKD
HK$2.20055744
|1 MCAKE 兑换 MAD
.د.م2.82282304