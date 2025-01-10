Ducker 价格 (DUCKER)
今天 Ducker (DUCKER) 的实时价格为 0 USD。目前其市值为 $ 0.00 USD。DUCKER 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
Ducker 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 $ 1.69K USD
- Ducker 当天价格变化为 --
- 其循环供应量为 0.00 USD
在获取 MEXC 上从 DUCKER兑换USD 价格的实时价格更新。随时了解最新数据和市场分析。这对于在快节奏的加密货币市场中做出明智的交易决策至关重要。MEXC 是您获取准确的 DUCKER 价格信息的首选平台。
今天内，Ducker 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去30天内，Ducker 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去60天内，Ducker 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去90天内，Ducker 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
|时间段
|涨跌幅 (USD)
|涨跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|--
|30天
|$ 0
|-15.19%
|60天
|$ 0
|-63.27%
|90天
|$ 0
|--
Ducker 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：
--
--
+10.95%
深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：
Ducker is a revolutionary memecoin that brings together memecoin enthusiasts and meme artists in a vibrant community. In a world dominated by Pepes, Ducker emerges as a fearless and unique hero, ready to make a splash. With a friendly connection to the Pepe universe, Ducker captures the attention of Pepe lovers and meme enthusiasts in the crypto space. What sets Ducker apart is the collaboration with a renowned Pepe artist, ensuring high-quality and authentic artwork that resonates with Pepe's style. This collaboration adds a special touch to the project and sets it apart from others in the memecoin realm. The dedicated Ducker community shares a clear vision and fosters a passionate environment. They actively contribute to the project's growth, creating a strong sense of camaraderie and participation. This community bond is a key factor that propels Ducker's exceptional growth potential. The history of Ducker showcases its adaptability and market appeal. The project launched in June 2nd, 2023, aligning with the current market trend of 0/0 taxes. The release of Ducker's version 2 project received praise for its clean and reminiscent image of Pepe, making it an attractive option for those seeking the next Pepe-like phenomenon. Looking ahead, Ducker has exciting plans. The project recently launched limited edition NFTs in collaboration with a renowned Pepe meme artist. The focus now shifts to expanding the community, increasing the project's market cap, and preparing for the highly anticipated release of the DUCKERVERSE NFT Collection. Ducker also aims to be listed on additional exchanges and platforms, opening up more opportunities for growth and exposure. The DUCKER token holds significant value within the Ducker ecosystem. It serves as a means of value exchange, enabling participation in community events, contests, and giveaways. Additionally, DUCKER holders gain access to the exclusive DUCKERVERSE NFT Collection, acquiring unique digital artworks.
