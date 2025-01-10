Drunk Chicken Centipede 图标

Drunk Chicken Centipede 价格 (DCC)

USD

Drunk Chicken Centipede (DCC) 实时价格图表

--
----
+1.50%(1D)

今天 Drunk Chicken Centipede (DCC) 的价格

今天 Drunk Chicken Centipede (DCC) 的实时价格为 0 USD。目前其市值为 $ 19.19K USD。DCC 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
Drunk Chicken Centipede 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 $ 97.70 USD
- Drunk Chicken Centipede 当天价格变化为 +1.53%
- 其循环供应量为 999.91M USD

在获取 MEXC 上从 DCC兑换USD 价格的实时价格更新。随时了解最新数据和市场分析。这对于在快节奏的加密货币市场中做出明智的交易决策至关重要。MEXC 是您获取准确的 DCC 价格信息的首选平台。

Drunk Chicken Centipede (DCC) 价格表现 USD

今天内，Drunk Chicken Centipede 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0
在过去30天内，Drunk Chicken Centipede 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0
在过去60天内，Drunk Chicken Centipede 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0
在过去90天内，Drunk Chicken Centipede 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0

时间段涨跌幅 (USD)涨跌幅 (%)
今日$ 0+1.53%
30天$ 0-33.05%
60天$ 0-53.38%
90天$ 0--

Drunk Chicken Centipede (DCC) 价格分析

Drunk Chicken Centipede 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0.00143486
$ 0.00143486$ 0.00143486

+0.17%

+1.53%

-5.95%

Drunk Chicken Centipede (DCC) 市场信息

深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：

$ 19.19K
$ 19.19K$ 19.19K

$ 97.70
$ 97.70$ 97.70

999.91M
999.91M 999.91M

什么是Drunk Chicken Centipede (DCC)

Thou shalt not jeet: for selling in panic is to forsake the long-term blessings of ​the Chicken Centipede. -Thou shalt not waste beer: for each drop spilled is a lost transaction. -Honor thy blockchain and thy fellow hodlers. -Thou shalt not covet thy neighbor's tokens, unless they're offering a trade. -Thou shalt not bear false witness against thy memecoin's value. The Sacred Sip: Life begins with the first sip of beer, for it is the nectar of the gods, delivered through the divine ​beak of the Chicken Centipede. The Cluck of Communion: Followers must gather at the 'Coop of Cheers' every Sunday, or 'Cluckday', to share ​in the communal drinking of beer, celebrating the unity of all drinkers. The Pilgrimage of the Pint: Every believer must undertake a pilgrimage to the holy land of Hops, where the first ​Chicken Centipede was said to have turned water into beer. The Egg of Eternity: Eggs laid by the Chicken Centipede are considered sacred. They symbolize rebirth and are ​used in rituals to bless new breweries. The Brewmaster's Bible: A scripture written in puns and beer recipes, where each parable ends with "And lo, ​the brew was good." The Festival of Fizz: An annual celebration where followers wear centipede costumes with chicken heads, ​dance to the 'Beak Boogie', and compete in the 'Great Guzzle Games

MEXC是领先的加密货币交易所，受到全球超过 1,000 万用户的信赖。它被誉为市场上代币选择最广泛、上币速度最快、交易费用最低的交易所。立即加入MEXC，体验市场顶级流动性和最具竞争力的费用！

Drunk Chicken Centipede (DCC) 资源

官网

大家还在问：关于 Drunk Chicken Centipede (DCC) 的其他问题

免责声明

加密货币的价格会受到高市场风险和价格波动的影响。您应该投资于您熟悉的项目和产品，并了解其中的风险。您应该仔细考虑你的投资经验、财务状况、投资目标和风险承受能力，并在进行任何投资之前咨询独立财务顾问。本材料不应被理解为财务建议。过往的表现并不是未来表现的可靠指标。您的投资价值可能下降，也可能上升，而且您可能无法收回您的投资金额。您要对您的投资决定负全责。MEXC不对您的任何可能产生的损失负责。欲了解更多信息，请参考我们的使用条款和风险警告。 另请注意，这里介绍的与上述加密货币有关的数据（如其当前的实时价格）是基于第三方来源的。它们以 "原样 "的的方式呈现给您，仅用于提供信息，不作任何形式的陈述或保证。所提供的第三方网站的链接也不在MEXC的控制之下。MEXC不对此类第三方网站及其内容的可靠性和准确性负责。

DCC 兑换为当地货币

1 DCC 兑换 AUD
A$--
1 DCC 兑换 GBP
--
1 DCC 兑换 EUR
--
1 DCC 兑换 USD
$--
1 DCC 兑换 MYR
RM--
1 DCC 兑换 TRY
--
1 DCC 兑换 JPY
¥--
1 DCC 兑换 RUB
--
1 DCC 兑换 INR
--
1 DCC 兑换 IDR
Rp--
1 DCC 兑换 PHP
--
1 DCC 兑换 EGP
￡E.--
1 DCC 兑换 BRL
R$--
1 DCC 兑换 CAD
C$--
1 DCC 兑换 BDT
--
1 DCC 兑换 NGN
--
1 DCC 兑换 UAH
--
1 DCC 兑换 VES
Bs--
1 DCC 兑换 PKR
Rs--
1 DCC 兑换 KZT
--
1 DCC 兑换 THB
฿--
1 DCC 兑换 TWD
NT$--
1 DCC 兑换 CHF
Fr--
1 DCC 兑换 HKD
HK$--
1 DCC 兑换 MAD
.د.م--