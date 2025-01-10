Drunk Chicken Centipede 价格 (DCC)
今天 Drunk Chicken Centipede (DCC) 的实时价格为 0 USD。目前其市值为 $ 19.19K USD。DCC 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
Drunk Chicken Centipede 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 $ 97.70 USD
- Drunk Chicken Centipede 当天价格变化为 +1.53%
- 其循环供应量为 999.91M USD
在获取 MEXC 上从 DCC兑换USD 价格的实时价格更新。随时了解最新数据和市场分析。这对于在快节奏的加密货币市场中做出明智的交易决策至关重要。MEXC 是您获取准确的 DCC 价格信息的首选平台。
今天内，Drunk Chicken Centipede 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去30天内，Drunk Chicken Centipede 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去60天内，Drunk Chicken Centipede 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去90天内，Drunk Chicken Centipede 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
|时间段
|涨跌幅 (USD)
|涨跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|+1.53%
|30天
|$ 0
|-33.05%
|60天
|$ 0
|-53.38%
|90天
|$ 0
|--
Drunk Chicken Centipede 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：
+0.17%
+1.53%
-5.95%
深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：
Thou shalt not jeet: for selling in panic is to forsake the long-term blessings of the Chicken Centipede. -Thou shalt not waste beer: for each drop spilled is a lost transaction. -Honor thy blockchain and thy fellow hodlers. -Thou shalt not covet thy neighbor's tokens, unless they're offering a trade. -Thou shalt not bear false witness against thy memecoin's value. The Sacred Sip: Life begins with the first sip of beer, for it is the nectar of the gods, delivered through the divine beak of the Chicken Centipede. The Cluck of Communion: Followers must gather at the 'Coop of Cheers' every Sunday, or 'Cluckday', to share in the communal drinking of beer, celebrating the unity of all drinkers. The Pilgrimage of the Pint: Every believer must undertake a pilgrimage to the holy land of Hops, where the first Chicken Centipede was said to have turned water into beer. The Egg of Eternity: Eggs laid by the Chicken Centipede are considered sacred. They symbolize rebirth and are used in rituals to bless new breweries. The Brewmaster's Bible: A scripture written in puns and beer recipes, where each parable ends with "And lo, the brew was good." The Festival of Fizz: An annual celebration where followers wear centipede costumes with chicken heads, dance to the 'Beak Boogie', and compete in the 'Great Guzzle Games
