Drop Wireless Infrastructure 价格 (DWIN)
今天 Drop Wireless Infrastructure (DWIN) 的实时价格为 0.03334727 USD。目前其市值为 $ 0.00 USD。DWIN 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
Drop Wireless Infrastructure 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 $ 111.18 USD
- Drop Wireless Infrastructure 当天价格变化为 -2.50%
- 其循环供应量为 0.00 USD
在获取 MEXC 上从 DWIN兑换USD 价格的实时价格更新。随时了解最新数据和市场分析。这对于在快节奏的加密货币市场中做出明智的交易决策至关重要。MEXC 是您获取准确的 DWIN 价格信息的首选平台。
今天内，Drop Wireless Infrastructure 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -0.00085776330245265。
在过去30天内，Drop Wireless Infrastructure 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ +0.0039552896。
在过去60天内，Drop Wireless Infrastructure 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ +0.0152238624。
在过去90天内，Drop Wireless Infrastructure 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ +0.023437394181338072。
|时间段
|涨跌幅 (USD)
|涨跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ -0.00085776330245265
|-2.50%
|30天
|$ +0.0039552896
|+11.86%
|60天
|$ +0.0152238624
|+45.65%
|90天
|$ +0.023437394181338072
|+236.51%
Drop Wireless Infrastructure 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：
-0.21%
-2.50%
-4.61%
深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：
What is the project about? The goal of the project is to establish a platform dedicated to Decentralized Physical Infrastructure. This platform will showcase engaging use case where participants possess a stake in ownership. What makes your project unique? The project offers a variety of communication protocols and hardware technologies, uniting engaging use cases in a comprehensive end-to-end manner. History of your project. The project's origins trace back over a decade, during which several fundamental technologies were crafted for peer-to-peer communications. Over the past few years, the project has directed its efforts towards constructing decentralized IoT networks. What’s next for your project? Having established an initial network deployment comprising more than 1200 units of its wireless nodes across 10 countries, the project is strongly dedicated to formulating engaging use cases that can deliver tangible advantages to the broader public. What can your token be used for? Our token serves as the medium for conducting transactions within a fully automated system-level framework, as well as for facilitating payments within the use case we are introducing. This token enables the extraction of minute values within the system, whether it's in the form of data or services traversing across various layers of the system.
