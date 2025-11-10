DRESSdio is a pioneering Web3-native fashion-tech platform that transforms how fashion is created, owned, and experienced by integrating AI and blockchain technology. The platform empowers creators and consumers to co-design personalized fashion items and trade them as digital assets within a decentralized ecosystem. With its AI fashion agent DRESSdio breaks away from the traditional supplier-driven fashion industry to create a collaborative ecosystem where designers, artists, influencers, producers and consumers interact horizontally. Major Backing: DRESSdio has secured $3.48M in funding, including a $2.76M R&D grant from the Korean government and investments from Infobank (listed IT company). The project is currently in active discussions with Hashed, one of Asia's leading blockchain venture capital firms.