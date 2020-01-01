Drep（DREP）信息

Decentralized Reputation System (DREP) enables Internet platforms to quantify, monetize, and share reputation value. DREP Foundation aims to provide a blockchain infrastructure and decentralized reputation protocol. These will empower existing Internet platforms to unleash their reputation value and achieve the interconnectedness of reputation data in the Internet community.

DREP's vision:

Build an infrastructure to accelerate internet platforms’ (social networking, online content providers, online games) user growth and traffic monetization

Tackle the issues of fake news/contents/accounts identification and filtering

Enhance tokenomics based on reputation-backed assets and reputation-backed currency

Establish token holders sharing pool for more targeted user acquisition