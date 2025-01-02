Drep 价格 (DREP)
今天 Drep (DREP) 的实时价格为 0.00399414 USD。目前其市值为 $ 229.52K USD。DREP 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
Drep 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 $ 153.15 USD
- Drep 当天价格变化为 +4.75%
- 其循环供应量为 57.41M USD
在获取 MEXC 上从 DREP兑换USD 价格的实时价格更新。随时了解最新数据和市场分析。这对于在快节奏的加密货币市场中做出明智的交易决策至关重要。MEXC 是您获取准确的 DREP 价格信息的首选平台。
今天内，Drep 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ +0.00018109。
在过去30天内，Drep 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -0.0005146245。
在过去60天内，Drep 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -0.0003759675。
在过去90天内，Drep 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -0.002268480064577565。
|时间段
|涨跌幅 (USD)
|涨跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ +0.00018109
|+4.75%
|30天
|$ -0.0005146245
|-12.88%
|60天
|$ -0.0003759675
|-9.41%
|90天
|$ -0.002268480064577565
|-36.22%
Drep 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：
-0.01%
+4.75%
-5.16%
深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：
Decentralized Reputation System (DREP) enables Internet platforms to quantify, monetize, and share reputation value. DREP Foundation aims to provide a blockchain infrastructure and decentralized reputation protocol. These will empower existing Internet platforms to unleash their reputation value and achieve the interconnectedness of reputation data in the Internet community. DREP's vision: - Build an infrastructure to accelerate internet platforms’ (social networking, online content providers, online games) user growth and traffic monetization - Tackle the issues of fake news/contents/accounts identification and filtering - Enhance tokenomics based on reputation-backed assets and reputation-backed currency - Establish token holders sharing pool for more targeted user acquisition
