什么是Drep (DREP)

Decentralized Reputation System (DREP) enables Internet platforms to quantify, monetize, and share reputation value. DREP Foundation aims to provide a blockchain infrastructure and decentralized reputation protocol. These will empower existing Internet platforms to unleash their reputation value and achieve the interconnectedness of reputation data in the Internet community. DREP's vision: - Build an infrastructure to accelerate internet platforms’ (social networking, online content providers, online games) user growth and traffic monetization - Tackle the issues of fake news/contents/accounts identification and filtering - Enhance tokenomics based on reputation-backed assets and reputation-backed currency - Establish token holders sharing pool for more targeted user acquisition

Drep (DREP) 资源 官网