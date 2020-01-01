DRAGONZ（DRAGONZ）信息

$DRAGONZ is the native utility token of Dragonz Land, a competitive Play-to-Earn card game. The token powers key functions within the game ecosystem, including in-game purchases, seasonal tournament rewards, staking benefits, and governance participation. Players earn $DRAGONZ through performance-based gameplay and progression in the seasonal Trophy Road system. Staking $DRAGONZ unlocks tiered rewards such as exclusive cards, cosmetic enhancements, and passive bonuses. The token is deployed on both the TON and Venom networks, enabling scalable and cross-chain utility for the Dragonz Land economy.