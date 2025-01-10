Dragon Coin 价格 ($DGN)
今天 Dragon Coin ($DGN) 的实时价格为 0.00466523 USD。目前其市值为 $ 0.00 USD。$DGN 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
Dragon Coin 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 $ 442.88 USD
- Dragon Coin 当天价格变化为 +1.38%
- 其循环供应量为 0.00 USD
在获取 MEXC 上从 $DGN兑换USD 价格的实时价格更新。随时了解最新数据和市场分析。这对于在快节奏的加密货币市场中做出明智的交易决策至关重要。MEXC 是您获取准确的 $DGN 价格信息的首选平台。
今天内，Dragon Coin 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去30天内，Dragon Coin 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -0.0022844227。
在过去60天内，Dragon Coin 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去90天内，Dragon Coin 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
|时间段
|涨跌幅 (USD)
|涨跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|+1.38%
|30天
|$ -0.0022844227
|-48.96%
|60天
|$ 0
|--
|90天
|$ 0
|--
Dragon Coin 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：
-0.92%
+1.38%
-11.76%
深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：
Dragon Token is the native staking and governance token of Dungeon Chain, serving as the backbone of the ecosystem. Its primary roles include staking, where users stake Dragon Tokens to secure the network, enhance its functionality, and earn rewards in return; governance, granting token holders voting rights to influence key decisions such as game onboarding, protocol updates, and community-driven initiatives; and ecosystem growth, facilitating transactions, incentivizing developers, and promoting the creation of new interchain games. Dragon Token ensures a decentralized, fair, and community-driven ecosystem, fostering the evolution of blockchain-based gaming. It plays a crucial role in driving the growth of Dungeon Chain by empowering both developers and players to participate actively in the ecosystem's governance and success. Dungeon Chain is a groundbreaking, permissioned blockchain designed specifically for interchain gaming. Launched as the first permissionless ICS (Interchain Security) chain, Dungeon Chain empowers developers and players to participate in a seamless gaming ecosystem that bridges multiple blockchains. By leveraging ICS technology, it ensures robust security, scalability, and interoperability across gaming projects. Dungeon Chain features an interchain gaming platform that allows games to interact across multiple blockchains, enabling shared assets, gameplay mechanics, and player data. It is permissioned yet inclusive, offering a streamlined, transparent process for developers to onboard games while maintaining quality and security. With high transaction throughput and low latency, it provides scalability for gamers, ensuring a smooth experience even during peak usage. Additionally, its developer-friendly ecosystem includes tools, SDKs, and documentation to facilitate the creation and integration of games into the platform. Dungeon Chain's vision is to redefine how games interact with blockchain technology by creating a secure, scalable, and specialized environment for interchain games, unlocking new possibilities for player ownership, collaboration, and innovation in gaming.
MEXC是领先的加密货币交易所，受到全球超过 1,000 万用户的信赖。它被誉为市场上代币选择最广泛、上币速度最快、交易费用最低的交易所。立即加入MEXC，体验市场顶级流动性和最具竞争力的费用！
加密货币的价格会受到高市场风险和价格波动的影响。您应该投资于您熟悉的项目和产品，并了解其中的风险。您应该仔细考虑你的投资经验、财务状况、投资目标和风险承受能力，并在进行任何投资之前咨询独立财务顾问。本材料不应被理解为财务建议。过往的表现并不是未来表现的可靠指标。您的投资价值可能下降，也可能上升，而且您可能无法收回您的投资金额。您要对您的投资决定负全责。MEXC不对您的任何可能产生的损失负责。欲了解更多信息，请参考我们的使用条款和风险警告。 另请注意，这里介绍的与上述加密货币有关的数据（如其当前的实时价格）是基于第三方来源的。它们以 "原样 "的的方式呈现给您，仅用于提供信息，不作任何形式的陈述或保证。所提供的第三方网站的链接也不在MEXC的控制之下。MEXC不对此类第三方网站及其内容的可靠性和准确性负责。
|1 $DGN 兑换 AUD
A$0.0075576726
|1 $DGN 兑换 GBP
￡0.0037788363
|1 $DGN 兑换 EUR
€0.0045252731
|1 $DGN 兑换 USD
$0.00466523
|1 $DGN 兑换 MYR
RM0.0209468827
|1 $DGN 兑换 TRY
₺0.1651957943
|1 $DGN 兑换 JPY
¥0.7399987826
|1 $DGN 兑换 RUB
₽0.4769731152
|1 $DGN 兑换 INR
₹0.401676303
|1 $DGN 兑换 IDR
Rp75.2456346269
|1 $DGN 兑换 PHP
₱0.2734757826
|1 $DGN 兑换 EGP
￡E.0.2358740288
|1 $DGN 兑换 BRL
R$0.028457903
|1 $DGN 兑换 CAD
C$0.0067179312
|1 $DGN 兑换 BDT
৳0.5690647554
|1 $DGN 兑换 NGN
₦7.2328792874
|1 $DGN 兑换 UAH
₴0.1972459244
|1 $DGN 兑换 VES
Bs0.24725719
|1 $DGN 兑换 PKR
Rs1.2991265981
|1 $DGN 兑换 KZT
₸2.461841871
|1 $DGN 兑换 THB
฿0.1622100471
|1 $DGN 兑换 TWD
NT$0.1540458946
|1 $DGN 兑换 CHF
Fr0.0042453593
|1 $DGN 兑换 HKD
HK$0.0362954894
|1 $DGN 兑换 MAD
.د.م0.0468389092