Drago（DRAGO）代币经济学
Drago（DRAGO）信息
$DRAGO is a revolutionary cryptocurrency dedicated to commemorating the auspicious Year of the $Dragon in 2024. Inspired by the rich symbolism and cultural significance associated with this mythical creature, $DRAGO aims to captivate the global crypto community with its unique features and potential for growth. Total Supply: 10,000,000 $DRAGO
Embracing the spirit of the Dragon, $DRAGO 2024 offers investors and enthusiasts an opportunity to ride the wave of prosperity and good fortune. This cryptocurrency embodies the dragon's attributes of power, strength, and wisdom, fostering a sense of resilience and determination within its community.
Built on Solana network, $DRAGO guarantees rapid transaction speeds with low fees, transparency and immutability, ensuring that each transaction is securely recorded and verified.
Furthermore, $DRAGO is committed to fostering a vibrant and inclusive community, encouraging collaboration and knowledge-sharing among its members. Regular updates, educational resources, and community-driven initiatives ensure that every participant has the opportunity to engage and contribute to the growth of $DRAGO in 2024.
By combining the allure of the Year of the Dragon with the cutting-edge world of cryptocurrency, $DRAGO presents a unique investment opportunity for those seeking to align themselves with the spirit of prosperity and fortune. Join the $DRAGO community today and embrace the power of the Dragon in the world of cryptocurrency.
Lp is burnt, in january we’ll list on MEXC + BITMART
Drago（DRAGO）代币经济学和价格数据分析
快速了解 Drago（DRAGO）的代币经济数据，包括市值、供应量、FDV 和历史价格，帮助您轻松掌握币种现状与市场表现。
Drago（DRAGO）代币经济模型：关键指标与应用场景
了解 Drago（DRAGO）的代币经济模型，对于分析其长期价值、可持续性和发展潜力至关重要。
关键代币经济指标及其计算方式：
总供应量（Total Supply）：
已创建或将要创建的 DRAGO 代币的最大数量。
流通供应量（Circulating Supply）：
当前市场上可供交易和公众持有的代币数量。
最大供应量（Max Supply）：
DRAGO 代币可能存在的总数量上限。
完全稀释估值（FDV）：
当前价格 × 最大供应量，预测所有代币完全流通时的总市值。
通胀率（Inflation Rate）：
反映新代币发行的速度，影响稀缺性及长期价格走势。
为什么这些代币经济指标对交易者很重要？
流通供应量高 = 流动性强。
最大供应量有限 + 低通胀率 = 具备长期价格上涨潜力。
代币分配透明 = 增强项目信任度，降低中心化风险。
FDV 高而当前市值低 = 可能存在高估风险的信号。
现在您已经了解了 DRAGO 代币经济模型的功能，赶快查看 DRAGO 代币的实时价格吧！
DRAGO 价格预测
想知道 DRAGO 的未来走势吗？我们的 DRAGO 价格预测页面结合市场情绪、历史趋势和技术指标，为您提供前瞻性的观点。
免责声明
代币经济数据来自第三方。MEXC 不保证其准确性。请在做出任何投资决策前自行审慎评估。