Draggy 0x62(DRAGGY0X62)

Draggy, a memecoin inspired by Matt Furie's fantasy book "The Night Rider," features a courageous character named Draggy. Draggy ventures through a fantastical world teeming with magical creatures, encountering friendly companions like a frog, a rat, and a bat. Together, this unlikely fellowship bravely confronts the mysteries of this mystical land.