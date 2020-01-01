Draggin Karma Points（DKP）代币经济学
Draggin Karma Points（DKP）信息
Dragginz is a free-to-play, 100% on-chain 3D MMO, funded by the sale of non-game-breaking in-game items and customisations. The player hatches and raises baby Dragginz to accompany them on adventures, harnessing the planet’s latent magic to explore, battle and master Trade Skills such as Alchemy, Gardening and Cooking.
Dragginz also provides world-building facilities so that users can 'check out' part of the world to make changes or build entirely new locations. Changes are voted on by the Dragginz team and the community, and successful proposals are integrated into the live Dragginz universe.
Dragginz runs and is hosted entirely on the Internet Computer; this includes the back-end data model, all static and dynamic gameplay data, all 3D, 2D audio and other game assets as well as all API endpoints and the Website. There is no Web2 technology employed anywhere in the Dragginz ecosystem.
Player authentication is via Internet Identity, which provides a secure, trustless mechanism for authenticating user sessions without needing to collect any personally identifiable information; Dragginz has no sign-up form.
Dragginz is a hybrid DAO with centralised creative control and decentralised community control facilitated by our SNS and governed by our native DKP (Draggin Karma Points) token. The community can influence the roadmap, game contents and features by raising and voting on proposals with their DKP.
The Dragginz corporate entity is a Swiss-based Foundation (Dragginz Stiftung), which legally enshrines the founding principles that the project is not for profit and exists to promote the development of the Dragginz 3D MMO and its community of players.
Draggin Karma Points（DKP）代币经济学和价格数据分析
快速了解 Draggin Karma Points（DKP）的代币经济数据，包括市值、供应量、FDV 和历史价格，帮助您轻松掌握币种现状与市场表现。
Draggin Karma Points（DKP）代币经济模型：关键指标与应用场景
了解 Draggin Karma Points（DKP）的代币经济模型，对于分析其长期价值、可持续性和发展潜力至关重要。
关键代币经济指标及其计算方式：
总供应量（Total Supply）：
已创建或将要创建的 DKP 代币的最大数量。
流通供应量（Circulating Supply）：
当前市场上可供交易和公众持有的代币数量。
最大供应量（Max Supply）：
DKP 代币可能存在的总数量上限。
完全稀释估值（FDV）：
当前价格 × 最大供应量，预测所有代币完全流通时的总市值。
通胀率（Inflation Rate）：
反映新代币发行的速度，影响稀缺性及长期价格走势。
为什么这些代币经济指标对交易者很重要？
流通供应量高 = 流动性强。
最大供应量有限 + 低通胀率 = 具备长期价格上涨潜力。
代币分配透明 = 增强项目信任度，降低中心化风险。
FDV 高而当前市值低 = 可能存在高估风险的信号。
现在您已经了解了 DKP 代币经济模型的功能，赶快查看 DKP 代币的实时价格吧！
DKP 价格预测
想知道 DKP 的未来走势吗？我们的 DKP 价格预测页面结合市场情绪、历史趋势和技术指标，为您提供前瞻性的观点。
为什么选择 MEXC？
MEXC 是全球领先的加密货币交易所，深受全球数百万用户信赖。无论您是新手还是资深交易者，MEXC 都是您进入加密世界的最便捷途径。
免责声明
代币经济数据来自第三方。MEXC 不保证其准确性。请在做出任何投资决策前自行审慎评估。