Draggin Karma Points 价格 (DKP)
今天 Draggin Karma Points (DKP) 的实时价格为 0.0027941 USD。目前其市值为 $ 11.16M USD。DKP 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
Draggin Karma Points 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 $ 16.39K USD
- Draggin Karma Points 当天价格变化为 +11.99%
- 其循环供应量为 3.99B USD
在获取 MEXC 上从 DKP兑换USD 价格的实时价格更新。随时了解最新数据和市场分析。这对于在快节奏的加密货币市场中做出明智的交易决策至关重要。MEXC 是您获取准确的 DKP 价格信息的首选平台。
今天内，Draggin Karma Points 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ +0.00029914。
在过去30天内，Draggin Karma Points 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -0.0009935112。
在过去60天内，Draggin Karma Points 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ +0.0001440934。
在过去90天内，Draggin Karma Points 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -0.001321540816256295。
|时间段
|涨跌幅 (USD)
|涨跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ +0.00029914
|+11.99%
|30天
|$ -0.0009935112
|-35.55%
|60天
|$ +0.0001440934
|+5.16%
|90天
|$ -0.001321540816256295
|-32.11%
Draggin Karma Points 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：
+3.09%
+11.99%
-2.36%
深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：
Dragginz is a free-to-play, 100% on-chain 3D MMO, funded by the sale of non-game-breaking in-game items and customisations. The player hatches and raises baby Dragginz to accompany them on adventures, harnessing the planet’s latent magic to explore, battle and master Trade Skills such as Alchemy, Gardening and Cooking. Dragginz also provides world-building facilities so that users can 'check out' part of the world to make changes or build entirely new locations. Changes are voted on by the Dragginz team and the community, and successful proposals are integrated into the live Dragginz universe. Dragginz runs and is hosted entirely on the Internet Computer; this includes the back-end data model, all static and dynamic gameplay data, all 3D, 2D audio and other game assets as well as all API endpoints and the Website. There is no Web2 technology employed anywhere in the Dragginz ecosystem. Player authentication is via Internet Identity, which provides a secure, trustless mechanism for authenticating user sessions without needing to collect any personally identifiable information; Dragginz has no sign-up form. Dragginz is a hybrid DAO with centralised creative control and decentralised community control facilitated by our SNS and governed by our native DKP (Draggin Karma Points) token. The community can influence the roadmap, game contents and features by raising and voting on proposals with their DKP. The Dragginz corporate entity is a Swiss-based Foundation (Dragginz Stiftung), which legally enshrines the founding principles that the project is not for profit and exists to promote the development of the Dragginz 3D MMO and its community of players.
