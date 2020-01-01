DPIN（DPIN）信息

DPIN is a pioneering blockchain-based project that democratizes high-performance computing (HPC) by building a globally accessible, cost-effective, and decentralized GPU computing infrastructure to meet the rising demands of artificial intelligence (AI), cloud gaming, and other HPC-driven industries. Powered by its native token, DPIN facilitates transactions, incentivizes resource sharing with rewards, and enables community governance through staking and voting, fostering a self-sustaining ecosystem enhanced by partnerships with 42DAO, QPIN and Singapore’s Institute of High Performance Computing (IHPC). By bridging the physical and digital worlds, DPIN aims to lead the HPC revolution, offering a transparent and scalable solution that empowers developers, enterprises, and individuals, positioning itself as a trailblazer in the future of decentralized technology and cryptocurrency innovation.