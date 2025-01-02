dogwithSHDZ 价格 (SHDZ)
今天 dogwithSHDZ (SHDZ) 的实时价格为 0.00017508 USD。目前其市值为 $ 175.06K USD。SHDZ 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
dogwithSHDZ 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 $ 45.20K USD
- dogwithSHDZ 当天价格变化为 +17.02%
- 其循环供应量为 1.00B USD
在获取 MEXC 上从 SHDZ兑换USD 价格的实时价格更新。随时了解最新数据和市场分析。这对于在快节奏的加密货币市场中做出明智的交易决策至关重要。MEXC 是您获取准确的 SHDZ 价格信息的首选平台。
今天内，dogwithSHDZ 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去30天内，dogwithSHDZ 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去60天内，dogwithSHDZ 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去90天内，dogwithSHDZ 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
|时间段
|涨跌幅 (USD)
|涨跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|+17.02%
|30天
|$ 0
|--
|60天
|$ 0
|--
|90天
|$ 0
|--
dogwithSHDZ 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：
+13.48%
+17.02%
-34.92%
深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：
$SHDZ (Dog with SHDZ) is a fun and community-driven memecoin centered around a dog mascot wearing sunglasses. The project aims to blend humor, creativity, and the spirit of crypto culture, offering a token that goes beyond typical memecoins. With its fair launch on Pump.fun, $SHDZ ensures transparency and equal opportunity for all participants. The token is designed to create a vibrant, engaged community that shares a love for memes, lightheartedness, and the festive side of crypto. While the project celebrates inclusivity and fun, $SHDZ is also exploring future utility and expanding its presence through strategic partnerships, listings, and community-driven initiatives. The mascot’s love for Christmas vibes adds a unique, seasonal twist to the brand, further distinguishing $SHDZ in the memecoin landscape.
|1 SHDZ 兑换 AUD
A$0.000280128
|1 SHDZ 兑换 GBP
￡0.000140064
|1 SHDZ 兑换 EUR
€0.0001698276
|1 SHDZ 兑换 USD
$0.00017508
|1 SHDZ 兑换 MYR
RM0.0007826076
|1 SHDZ 兑换 TRY
₺0.0061820748
|1 SHDZ 兑换 JPY
¥0.0274928124
|1 SHDZ 兑换 RUB
₽0.0195196692
|1 SHDZ 兑换 INR
₹0.0150113592
|1 SHDZ 兑换 IDR
Rp2.8238705724
|1 SHDZ 兑换 PHP
₱0.0101441352
|1 SHDZ 兑换 EGP
￡E.0.0088888116
|1 SHDZ 兑换 BRL
R$0.001085496
|1 SHDZ 兑换 CAD
C$0.0002521152
|1 SHDZ 兑换 BDT
৳0.02092206
|1 SHDZ 兑换 NGN
₦0.2706018972
|1 SHDZ 兑换 UAH
₴0.0073726188
|1 SHDZ 兑换 VES
Bs0.00892908
|1 SHDZ 兑换 PKR
Rs0.048794796
|1 SHDZ 兑换 KZT
₸0.0919047444
|1 SHDZ 兑换 THB
฿0.0060017424
|1 SHDZ 兑换 TWD
NT$0.0057566304
|1 SHDZ 兑换 CHF
Fr0.000157572
|1 SHDZ 兑换 HKD
HK$0.0013603716
|1 SHDZ 兑换 MAD
.د.م0.0017700588