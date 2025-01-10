DogeLumens 价格 (DXLM)
今天 DogeLumens (DXLM) 的实时价格为 0 USD。目前其市值为 $ 0.00 USD。DXLM 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
DogeLumens 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 $ 7.25K USD
- DogeLumens 当天价格变化为 +0.26%
- 其循环供应量为 0.00 USD
在获取 MEXC 上从 DXLM兑换USD 价格的实时价格更新。随时了解最新数据和市场分析。这对于在快节奏的加密货币市场中做出明智的交易决策至关重要。MEXC 是您获取准确的 DXLM 价格信息的首选平台。
今天内，DogeLumens 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去30天内，DogeLumens 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去60天内，DogeLumens 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去90天内，DogeLumens 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
|时间段
|涨跌幅 (USD)
|涨跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|+0.26%
|30天
|$ 0
|+61.28%
|60天
|$ 0
|+107.57%
|90天
|$ 0
|--
DogeLumens 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：
-2.30%
+0.26%
+7.74%
深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：
Doge Lumens is a utility token built using the Stellar Consensus Protocol (SCP), a faster, cheaper, and completely decentralized network. $DXLM provides a frictionless way to move value across borders, helping bank the unbanked and support peer to peer solutions throughout the metaverse and beyond. Our mission - To empower the crypto community with a simpler, quicker and less expensive alternative to more and store digital value. We put our holders at the center of our ecosystem. $DXLM can be used in real life for transactions as well as in the metaverse. Doge Lumens is a utility solution that helps simplify De-fi, creating a network throughout the metaverse, while still allowing transactions peer to peer at lightning-fast speed. $DXLM is a community focused token with real world utility. The network helps make cross-border transactions faster, cheaper, and more efficient for the masses. We continually listen to our community, innovate on these ideas and create new and exciting ways for Doge Lumens, $DXLM to be the token of choice for today's transfers and tomorrow's digital lives. Doge Lumens trusted approach to Cryptocurrency is to integrate all community assets into a unified blockchain ecosystem making business truly efficient, transparent and reliable. The Doge Lumens team has developed a unique distribution model where active participants of the Doge Lumens community can claim a percent of this distribution wallet every day based on your experience point in the DXLM-FI ecosystem. These tokens have been set aside to be claimed by our community until the wallet has been fully shared. A lot more good surprise for the users and members!
