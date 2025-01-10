Doge Protocol 价格 (DOGEP)
今天 Doge Protocol (DOGEP) 的实时价格为 0 USD。目前其市值为 $ 0.00 USD。DOGEP 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
Doge Protocol 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 $ 13.39K USD
- Doge Protocol 当天价格变化为 -11.02%
- 其循环供应量为 0.00 USD
在获取 MEXC 上从 DOGEP兑换USD 价格的实时价格更新。随时了解最新数据和市场分析。这对于在快节奏的加密货币市场中做出明智的交易决策至关重要。MEXC 是您获取准确的 DOGEP 价格信息的首选平台。
今天内，Doge Protocol 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去30天内，Doge Protocol 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去60天内，Doge Protocol 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去90天内，Doge Protocol 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
|时间段
|涨跌幅 (USD)
|涨跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|-11.02%
|30天
|$ 0
|-40.96%
|60天
|$ 0
|-0.60%
|90天
|$ 0
|--
Doge Protocol 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：
--
-11.02%
-38.36%
深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：
What Is Doge Protocol? Doge Protocol is an upcoming platform consisting of decentralized networks, smart contracts and apps. The primary component of this platform will be a quantum-resistant blockchain that supports smart contracts, satellite chains & tokens. In order to secure Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin from quantum computer threats (Y2Q problem), Doge Protocol will multi-fork these blockchains along with the DogeP tokens, to create one large quantum resistant blockchain. Doge Protocol is a community driven initiative. What is the vision of Doge Protocol? Please check the Vision Paper https://dogeprotocol.org/whitepapers/Doge-Protocol-Vision-Paper-1.pdf for details on the aspirations & vision of Doge Protocol. * Protect Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin from Quantum Computer threats (Y2Q problem). * Create a platform for decentralized apps that provides a solution for real world problems. * Ability to add satellite chains that provide solutions for specific use-cases such as streaming. * Community driven development. What is the technology behind the Doge Protocol Platform? Since its inception in 2021, the Doge Protocol community has released several whitepapers detailing the technology behind Doge Protocol. More whitepapers will be published as the platform keeps evolving. * Quantum Resistance Whitepaper https://dogeprotocol.org/whitepapers/Doge-Protocol-Blockchain-Quantum-Resistance-Whitepaper.pdf * Consensus Whitepaper https://dogeprotocol.org/whitepapers/Doge-Protocol-Blockchain-Quantum-Resistance-Whitepaper.pdf * Data Availability Whitepaper https://dogeprotocol.org/whitepapers/Doge-Protocol-Blockchain-Data-Availability-Whitepaper.pdf * Blockchain Allocation Whitepaper https://dogeprotocol.org/whitepapers/Doge-Protocol-Blockchain-Allocation-Whitepaper.pdf What are the achievements of Doge Protocol? Since its inception in 2021, Doge Protocol community has delivered the following items: * 3 Testnets have been released so far, the latest being T2.
