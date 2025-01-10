Doge KaKi 价格 (KAKI)
今天 Doge KaKi (KAKI) 的实时价格为 0 USD。目前其市值为 $ 0.00 USD。KAKI 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
Doge KaKi 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 $ 117.17 USD
- Doge KaKi 当天价格变化为 -0.57%
- 其循环供应量为 0.00 USD
在获取 MEXC 上从 KAKI兑换USD 价格的实时价格更新。随时了解最新数据和市场分析。这对于在快节奏的加密货币市场中做出明智的交易决策至关重要。
今天内，Doge KaKi 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去30天内，Doge KaKi 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去60天内，Doge KaKi 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去90天内，Doge KaKi 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
|时间段
|涨跌幅 (USD)
|涨跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|-0.57%
|30天
|$ 0
|-2.82%
|60天
|$ 0
|-13.29%
|90天
|$ 0
|--
Doge KaKi 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：
-0.59%
-0.57%
-3.56%
深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：
Doge KaKi is a community-driven and fully decentralized crypto token that has taken the meme world by storm. It is the perfect coin for those who want to invest in cryptocurrency and save dogs in need at the same time. With a fast-growing user base, Doge KaKi is quickly becoming the most valuable MEMECOIN in the Hong Kong sector. Unlike other cryptocurrencies, Doge KaKi is hyper-deflationary, meaning that every transaction results in the burning of a certain percentage of coins. This process ensures that the value of Doge KaKi increases over time, making it an ideal investment for long-term holders. Furthermore, Doge KaKi is built on the Binance smart chain, making its blocks 10 times faster than ordinary coins, making transactions fast and efficient. Doge KaKi also has a built-in smart bet system that rewards users with additional coins for every transaction they make. This incentive system encourages more people to hold onto their Doge KaKi coins, making the token even more valuable. With no transaction tax and no locker or tea access, Doge KaKi is the most convenient and cost-effective MEMECOIN available.
