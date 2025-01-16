Dog With Purpose 价格 (DOPU)
今天 Dog With Purpose (DOPU) 的实时价格为 0.00269661 USD。目前其市值为 $ 0.00 USD。DOPU 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
Dog With Purpose 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 $ 677.59K USD
- Dog With Purpose 当天价格变化为 +6.78%
- 其循环供应量为 0.00 USD
在获取 MEXC 上从 DOPU兑换USD 价格的实时价格更新。随时了解最新数据和市场分析。这对于在快节奏的加密货币市场中做出明智的交易决策至关重要。MEXC 是您获取准确的 DOPU 价格信息的首选平台。
今天内，Dog With Purpose 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ +0.00017111。
在过去30天内，Dog With Purpose 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ +0.0007588341。
在过去60天内，Dog With Purpose 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ +0.0011723579。
在过去90天内，Dog With Purpose 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ +0.001502101612340002。
|时间段
|涨跌幅 (USD)
|涨跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ +0.00017111
|+6.78%
|30天
|$ +0.0007588341
|+28.14%
|60天
|$ +0.0011723579
|+43.48%
|90天
|$ +0.001502101612340002
|+125.75%
Dog With Purpose 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：
-0.16%
+6.78%
+25.05%
深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：
DOPU, the 'Dog with a Purpose,' your friendly guide in the world of blockchain and peer-to-peer payments. The DOPU token is designed to spread the word about the freedom and potential of digital wallets and decentralized finance. It’s more than just a token; it’s a movement towards financial liber By purchasing DOPU tokens, you’re not just investing; you’re actively participating in a decentralized financial system. We encourage our community to use DOPU tokens as liquidity in decentralized exchanges (DEXs) and engage with the broader DeFi ecosystem. This helps you gain freedom from centralized financial systems and those who control them. Additionally, we advise the DOPU community and token holders to engage with centralized exchanges to list DOPU tokens and add liquidity on both sides of the market. This strategy will help drive broader adoption and increase the user base, enhancing the accessibility and visibility of DOPU tokens in the financial ecosystem. Every trade or transfer of DOPU on a DEX or wallet burns 0.01% of the DOPU involved, directly reducing the total supply instead of paying fees to centralized exchanges or incurring expensive mining fees (unlike Bitcoin). This mechanism continuously decreases the number of DOPU tokens available, potentially increasing the value of the remaining tokens. List DOPU on your favorite DEX and watch the magic happen as each transaction not only saves you fees but also enhances token scarcity, making your DOPU token more valuable over time.
MEXC是领先的加密货币交易所，受到全球超过 1,000 万用户的信赖。它被誉为市场上代币选择最广泛、上币速度最快、交易费用最低的交易所。立即加入MEXC，体验市场顶级流动性和最具竞争力的费用！
加密货币的价格会受到高市场风险和价格波动的影响。您应该投资于您熟悉的项目和产品，并了解其中的风险。您应该仔细考虑你的投资经验、财务状况、投资目标和风险承受能力，并在进行任何投资之前咨询独立财务顾问。本材料不应被理解为财务建议。过往的表现并不是未来表现的可靠指标。您的投资价值可能下降，也可能上升，而且您可能无法收回您的投资金额。您要对您的投资决定负全责。MEXC不对您的任何可能产生的损失负责。欲了解更多信息，请参考我们的使用条款和风险警告。 另请注意，这里介绍的与上述加密货币有关的数据（如其当前的实时价格）是基于第三方来源的。它们以 "原样 "的的方式呈现给您，仅用于提供信息，不作任何形式的陈述或保证。所提供的第三方网站的链接也不在MEXC的控制之下。MEXC不对此类第三方网站及其内容的可靠性和准确性负责。
|1 DOPU 兑换 AUD
A$0.0043415421
|1 DOPU 兑换 GBP
￡0.0021842541
|1 DOPU 兑换 EUR
€0.0026157117
|1 DOPU 兑换 USD
$0.00269661
|1 DOPU 兑换 MYR
RM0.012134745
|1 DOPU 兑换 TRY
₺0.0955678584
|1 DOPU 兑换 JPY
¥0.4205363295
|1 DOPU 兑换 RUB
₽0.2762676945
|1 DOPU 兑换 INR
₹0.2334455277
|1 DOPU 兑换 IDR
Rp44.2067142384
|1 DOPU 兑换 PHP
₱0.1578865155
|1 DOPU 兑换 EGP
￡E.0.135909144
|1 DOPU 兑换 BRL
R$0.0162066261
|1 DOPU 兑换 CAD
C$0.0038561523
|1 DOPU 兑换 BDT
৳0.3261819456
|1 DOPU 兑换 NGN
₦4.193767872
|1 DOPU 兑换 UAH
₴0.1134733488
|1 DOPU 兑换 VES
Bs0.14561694
|1 DOPU 兑换 PKR
Rs0.7513294782
|1 DOPU 兑换 KZT
₸1.4237561478
|1 DOPU 兑换 THB
฿0.0932757399
|1 DOPU 兑换 TWD
NT$0.088718469
|1 DOPU 兑换 CHF
Fr0.0024539151
|1 DOPU 兑换 HKD
HK$0.0209796258
|1 DOPU 兑换 MAD
.د.م0.0271278966