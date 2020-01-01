dog with apple in mouth（APPLE）信息

The viral TikTok Apple Dog animated with Ai to make the funniest most wholesome memes possible. Apple is the first Ai video meme. TikTok has run with this dog creating more the 94 million views and countless posts. Apple is poised to take make the meme well known among meme enthusiasts. The memes are easy to create and only take a minute or two to do so. The community is very strong and inclusive, everyone is welcome to create their own memes with Apple dog!