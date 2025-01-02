Dog Wif Nunchucks 价格 (NINJA)
今天 Dog Wif Nunchucks (NINJA) 的实时价格为 0.00493672 USD。目前其市值为 $ 4.94M USD。NINJA 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
Dog Wif Nunchucks 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 $ 36.27K USD
- Dog Wif Nunchucks 当天价格变化为 +21.44%
- 其循环供应量为 1.00B USD
今天内，Dog Wif Nunchucks 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ +0.00087145。
在过去30天内，Dog Wif Nunchucks 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -0.0031323508。
在过去60天内，Dog Wif Nunchucks 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ +0.0066759471。
在过去90天内，Dog Wif Nunchucks 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ +0.001367748901853956。
|时间段
|涨跌幅 (USD)
|涨跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ +0.00087145
|+21.44%
|30天
|$ -0.0031323508
|-63.45%
|60天
|$ +0.0066759471
|+135.23%
|90天
|$ +0.001367748901853956
|+38.32%
Dog Wif Nunchucks 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：
+1.45%
+21.44%
-5.15%
深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：
Introducing $NINJA, the first meme coin on Injective Protocol that brings a touch of humor and playfulness to the world of decentralized finance. Unveiling a unique twist, $NINJA stands out from the crowd with its mascot—a dog armed with nunchucks, capturing the essence of lightheartedness and unpredictability. In the realm of cryptocurrency, where projects often come with complex structures and serious ambitions, $NINJA breaks the mold. With a total supply of 1,000,000,000 NINJA tokens, this meme coin embraces simplicity and a carefree attitude. However, it's not just the tokenomics that set $NINJA apart; it's the absence of several traditional features that makes it truly distinctive. Zero taxes, zero team allocation, zero presale, and zero BS—$NINJA takes a bold stance against the norm. Unlike other projects that may burden users with various fees and allocations, $NINJA is designed to be a straightforward and transparent token. The decision to exclude team allocations and presales ensures that the distribution of NINJA tokens is fair and decentralized from the start. What sets $NINJA apart even further is its lack of a formal team and a planned roadmap. While conventional crypto projects often emphasize the importance of a dedicated team and a clear roadmap to achieve success, $NINJA embraces a more spontaneous and carefree approach. The absence of a roadmap doesn't mean that $NINJA lacks direction; rather, it signifies a commitment to adaptability and unpredictability—traits embodied by the dog wielding nunchucks.
