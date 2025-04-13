Dog shit going nowhere 价格 (DOGSHIT2)
今天 Dog shit going nowhere (DOGSHIT2) 的实时价格为 0 USD。目前其市值为 $ 249.88K USD。DOGSHIT2 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
Dog shit going nowhere 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 -- USD
- Dog shit going nowhere 当天价格变化为 +5.03%
- 其循环供应量为 999.77M USD
在获取 MEXC 上从 DOGSHIT2兑换USD 价格的实时价格更新。随时了解最新数据和市场分析。这对于在快节奏的加密货币市场中做出明智的交易决策至关重要。MEXC 是您获取准确的 DOGSHIT2 价格信息的首选平台。
今天内，Dog shit going nowhere 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去30天内，Dog shit going nowhere 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去60天内，Dog shit going nowhere 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去90天内，Dog shit going nowhere 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
|时间段
|涨跌幅 (USD)
|涨跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|+5.03%
|30天
|$ 0
|-34.64%
|60天
|$ 0
|-86.83%
|90天
|$ 0
|--
Dog shit going nowhere 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：
-1.42%
+5.03%
+4.19%
深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：
Dog Shit Going Nowhere (DOGSHIT2) is more than just a provocative name; it's a symbol of rebellion against the established norms of the cryptocurrency world. This project was born from the desire to create a token that represents the unfiltered, sometimes absurd, reality of the crypto space – a space where groundbreaking innovation often coexists with fleeting trends and meme-driven narratives. DOGSHIT2 is a direct, honest reflection of the often turbulent and unpredictable nature of the markets, providing a platform for those who identify with the struggle, the underdog mentality, and the raw, unfiltered side of the digital asset revolution. We call it "the trenches vs. the suits." DOGSHIT2 is designed to resonate with those who feel left behind by the polished presentations and institutional hype. It's for the everyday crypto participant who has navigated the ups and downs, the pump and dumps, and the endless cycle of promises and disappointments. This token embraces the messy, authentic side of crypto, offering a shared space for those who aren't afraid to acknowledge the sometimes-chaotic nature of this world. Beyond its symbolic representation, DOGSHIT2 also aims to cultivate a strong, engaged community. By providing a transparent and relatable platform, we want to foster a space where individuals can connect and engage in a token that resonates with their own experiences. We believe in the power of shared narratives and intend to build a project where community participation is the driving force behind its evolution. DOGSHIT2 is designed to be a token for the people, by the people. This is a movement, not just a coin. Our intention is not to be another derivative project seeking to emulate the hype; rather, we want to provide a unique perspective and token, one that embodies the spirit of the true crypto believer. DOGSHIT2 is a call for authenticity in a world increasingly dominated by carefully crafted facades. We believe it's time to acknowledge the reality of the trenches and to build a token that acknowledges the struggle. The ticker symbol DOGSHIT2 represents the project's core ethos: it's bold, it's brash, and it doesn't apologize for being what it is. We are fully aware of the unconventional nature of the name, and it is entirely deliberate. We intend to use the moniker to showcase the project's uniqueness. DOGSHIT2 has a max supply and total supply of 1,000,000,000 tokens, aiming for a decentralized and inclusive token distribution. The contract address for DOGSHIT2 is BXebtR4k2WiaZ1HJmxcZkoCdxSBx1g1xnEpVra9Ppump. This contract is public and auditable for transparency.
