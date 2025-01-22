Doctor Evil 价格 (EVIL)
今天 Doctor Evil (EVIL) 的实时价格为 0 USD。目前其市值为 $ 0.00 USD。EVIL 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
Doctor Evil 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 $ 270.64 USD
- Doctor Evil 当天价格变化为 --
- 其循环供应量为 0.00 USD
在获取 MEXC 上从 EVIL兑换USD 价格的实时价格更新。随时了解最新数据和市场分析。这对于在快节奏的加密货币市场中做出明智的交易决策至关重要。MEXC 是您获取准确的 EVIL 价格信息的首选平台。
今天内，Doctor Evil 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去30天内，Doctor Evil 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去60天内，Doctor Evil 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去90天内，Doctor Evil 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
|时间段
|涨跌幅 (USD)
|涨跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|--
|30天
|$ 0
|-7.63%
|60天
|$ 0
|+20.68%
|90天
|$ 0
|--
Doctor Evil 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：
--
--
-2.89%
深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：
About Doctor Evil Crypto: Doctor Evil Crypto is a revolutionary meme token aiming to redefine interactions within decentralized ecosystems. The project combines playful mischief with advanced technology to offer a unique and entertaining cryptocurrency experience. Unlike conventional tokens, Doctor Evil positions itself as an inventive force that keeps the competition in the decentralized finance (DeFi) sector alert. What is the project about? Doctor Evil Crypto seeks to inject a degree of playfulness into the financial landscape by merging the concept of memes with cryptocurrency. The token intends to empower users to embrace their mischievous side and engage in an exciting adventure within the dark side of DeFi. What makes your project unique? Doctor Evil Crypto distinguishes itself through its fusion of fun and cutting-edge technology. The token is designed for those who wish to break away from the mundane and explore a thrilling cryptocurrency experience. It's not just a token; it's a movement to disrupt the meme economy and add a dash of mischief to finance. History of your project: Doctor Evil Crypto is a fairly new project; more detailed historical information isn’t provided. What’s next for your project? Doctor Evil has several plans including the launch of super rare DOCTOR EVIL NFTs, an augmented reality game, single-sided staking for loyal holders, a decentralized exchange (EVIL DEX) with low swap fees, and an optimized over-the-counter (OTC) desk for private trades. What can your token be used for? (Utility, NOT tokenomics) Doctor Evil tokens can be used to participate in exclusive NFT launches, play augmented reality games, engage in single-sided staking to earn passive rewards, trade on the EVIL DEX with low fees, and conduct private trades through an optimized OTC desk.
