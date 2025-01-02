什么是Dmarketplace ($DMP)

dMarketplace is a cutting-edge decentralized e-commerce platform that seamlessly integrates Web3 technologies, blockchain infrastructure, and artificial intelligence (AI) to revolutionize everyday transactions. By facilitating the exchange of on-chain digital assets for real-world products, dMarketplace promotes the widespread adoption of cryptocurrencies for daily use. Our mission is to construct a robust e-commerce ecosystem that enhances the utility of cryptocurrency ownership, incentivizes the exchange of goods through digital currencies, and bridges the existing gap between the decentralized Web3 environment and traditional commerce. This whitepaper delves into the technical architecture of dMarketplace, elucidating how its decentralized framework, augmented by sophisticated AI and blockchain mechanisms, empowers users to engage in secure, transparent, and efficient crypto-commerce.

Dmarketplace ($DMP) 资源 白皮书 官网