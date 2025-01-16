DIVA Protocol 价格 (DIVA)
今天 DIVA Protocol (DIVA) 的实时价格为 0.00413548 USD。目前其市值为 $ 0.00 USD。DIVA 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
DIVA Protocol 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 $ 19.44 USD
- DIVA Protocol 当天价格变化为 --
- 其循环供应量为 0.00 USD
在获取 MEXC 上从 DIVA兑换USD 价格的实时价格更新。随时了解最新数据和市场分析。这对于在快节奏的加密货币市场中做出明智的交易决策至关重要。MEXC 是您获取准确的 DIVA 价格信息的首选平台。
今天内，DIVA Protocol 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去30天内，DIVA Protocol 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -0.0008799883。
在过去60天内，DIVA Protocol 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -0.0000850238。
在过去90天内，DIVA Protocol 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
|时间段
|涨跌幅 (USD)
|涨跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|--
|30天
|$ -0.0008799883
|-21.27%
|60天
|$ -0.0000850238
|-2.05%
|90天
|$ 0
|--
DIVA Protocol 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：
--
--
-3.95%
深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：
What is the project about? DIVA Protocol is a highly versatile smart contract-based system for creating and managing derivative financial contracts peer-to-peer. What makes your project unique? DIVA Protocol distinguishes itself from peers like Augur, Polymarket, and Opyn in several key ways: - High customization: DIVA Protocol offers unmatched customization, allowing users to select virtually any metric as the underlying and choose from a wide range of payoff profiles. - Compliance layer: DIVA Protocol is one of the first DeFi protocols that implements a compliance feature to enable traditional financial institutions to use DIVA Protocol while complying with existing KYC and AML regulations. - Gas optimized: DIVA Protocol implements an efficient off-chain matching mechanism with an on-chain settlement process leveraging the EIP712 signature standard, thereby optimizing gas usage by creating the derivative contract on-chain only when a counterparty is found. - Composable: DIVA Protocol harnesses the true power of decentralized finance by prioritizing composability. Developers can seamlessly combine DIVA Protocol with any oracle and trading infrastructure when building end-user applications. History of your project. The project was founded end of 2020 by two individuals that combine 15+ years of expertise in traditional finance, including derivatives trading and portfolio & risk management, and 6+ years of experience in smart contract development. DIVA Protocol was released on mainnet on 4/5th June 2023. What’s next for your project? - Grow developer community - Grow use cases & applications What can your token be used for? The DIVA Token is DIVA Protocol's governance token and empowers its holders to influence the direction of the protocol by delegating the management of the treasury funds and (limited) protocol governance rights to candidates of their choosing. For more infos, see: https://www.divaprotocol.io/posts/diva-tokenomics
MEXC是领先的加密货币交易所，受到全球超过 1,000 万用户的信赖。它被誉为市场上代币选择最广泛、上币速度最快、交易费用最低的交易所。立即加入MEXC，体验市场顶级流动性和最具竞争力的费用！
加密货币的价格会受到高市场风险和价格波动的影响。您应该投资于您熟悉的项目和产品，并了解其中的风险。您应该仔细考虑你的投资经验、财务状况、投资目标和风险承受能力，并在进行任何投资之前咨询独立财务顾问。本材料不应被理解为财务建议。过往的表现并不是未来表现的可靠指标。您的投资价值可能下降，也可能上升，而且您可能无法收回您的投资金额。您要对您的投资决定负全责。MEXC不对您的任何可能产生的损失负责。欲了解更多信息，请参考我们的使用条款和风险警告。 另请注意，这里介绍的与上述加密货币有关的数据（如其当前的实时价格）是基于第三方来源的。它们以 "原样 "的的方式呈现给您，仅用于提供信息，不作任何形式的陈述或保证。所提供的第三方网站的链接也不在MEXC的控制之下。MEXC不对此类第三方网站及其内容的可靠性和准确性负责。
|1 DIVA 兑换 AUD
A$0.0066581228
|1 DIVA 兑换 GBP
￡0.0033497388
|1 DIVA 兑换 EUR
€0.0040114156
|1 DIVA 兑换 USD
$0.00413548
|1 DIVA 兑换 MYR
RM0.01860966
|1 DIVA 兑换 TRY
₺0.1465614112
|1 DIVA 兑换 JPY
¥0.644928106
|1 DIVA 兑换 RUB
₽0.423679926
|1 DIVA 兑换 INR
₹0.3580085036
|1 DIVA 兑换 IDR
Rp67.7947432512
|1 DIVA 兑换 PHP
₱0.242132354
|1 DIVA 兑换 EGP
￡E.0.208428192
|1 DIVA 兑换 BRL
R$0.0248542348
|1 DIVA 兑换 CAD
C$0.0059137364
|1 DIVA 兑换 BDT
৳0.5002276608
|1 DIVA 兑换 NGN
₦6.431498496
|1 DIVA 兑换 UAH
₴0.1740209984
|1 DIVA 兑换 VES
Bs0.22331592
|1 DIVA 兑换 PKR
Rs1.1522274376
|1 DIVA 兑换 KZT
₸2.1834507304
|1 DIVA 兑换 THB
฿0.1430462532
|1 DIVA 兑换 TWD
NT$0.136057292
|1 DIVA 兑换 CHF
Fr0.0037632868
|1 DIVA 兑换 HKD
HK$0.0321740344
|1 DIVA 兑换 MAD
.د.م0.0416029288