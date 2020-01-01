DGI Game（DGI）信息

Welcome to DGI (Decentralized Gaming Income Token), a pioneering project in the gaming guild space. Our focus is giving the rewards back to the token holders. Our Guild DGG owns and operates millions of dollars in gaming assets, including a significant stake in the Big Time Game. By staking DGI tokens, our holders can earn passive income monthly from the revenues generated by our gaming guild DGG's portfolio. With Web3 gaming leading the next Bull Run, we proudly own and manage 100% of our game assets in some of the most successful and widely adopted games, offering our community a unique opportunity to earn passive income by being a DGI token holder.

The $DGI Token

The DGI Token serves as the cornerstone of our ecosystem, providing our community with passive income opportunities through holding, supporting, and staking DGI. With a total supply of 1 billion tokens, 80% are allocated to liquidity, 10% to centralized exchange (CEX) listings, and 10% to future community incentives and airdrops. These tokens are securely stored in a multisig wallet, ensuring transparency and community oversight.