DGI Game 价格 (DGI)
今天 DGI Game (DGI) 的实时价格为 0 USD。目前其市值为 $ 848.34K USD。DGI 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
DGI Game 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 -- USD
- DGI Game 当天价格变化为 +5.54%
- 其循环供应量为 957.59M USD
在获取 MEXC 上从 DGI兑换USD 价格的实时价格更新。随时了解最新数据和市场分析。这对于在快节奏的加密货币市场中做出明智的交易决策至关重要。MEXC 是您获取准确的 DGI 价格信息的首选平台。
今天内，DGI Game 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去30天内，DGI Game 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去60天内，DGI Game 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去90天内，DGI Game 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
|时间段
|涨跌幅 (USD)
|涨跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|+5.54%
|30天
|$ 0
|+41.29%
|60天
|$ 0
|+554.74%
|90天
|$ 0
|--
DGI Game 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：
--
+5.54%
+4.32%
深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：
Welcome to DGI (Decentralized Gaming Income Token), a pioneering project in the gaming guild space. Our focus is giving the rewards back to the token holders. Our Guild DGG owns and operates millions of dollars in gaming assets, including a significant stake in the Big Time Game. By staking DGI tokens, our holders can earn passive income monthly from the revenues generated by our gaming guild DGG's portfolio. With Web3 gaming leading the next Bull Run, we proudly own and manage 100% of our game assets in some of the most successful and widely adopted games, offering our community a unique opportunity to earn passive income by being a DGI token holder. The $DGI Token The DGI Token serves as the cornerstone of our ecosystem, providing our community with passive income opportunities through holding, supporting, and staking DGI. With a total supply of 1 billion tokens, 80% are allocated to liquidity, 10% to centralized exchange (CEX) listings, and 10% to future community incentives and airdrops. These tokens are securely stored in a multisig wallet, ensuring transparency and community oversight.
