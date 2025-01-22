Devikins 价格 (DVK)
今天 Devikins (DVK) 的实时价格为 0 USD。目前其市值为 $ 0.00 USD。DVK 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
Devikins 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 $ 913.35 USD
- Devikins 当天价格变化为 -8.87%
- 其循环供应量为 0.00 USD
在获取 MEXC 上从 DVK兑换USD 价格的实时价格更新。随时了解最新数据和市场分析。这对于在快节奏的加密货币市场中做出明智的交易决策至关重要。MEXC 是您获取准确的 DVK 价格信息的首选平台。
今天内，Devikins 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去30天内，Devikins 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去60天内，Devikins 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去90天内，Devikins 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
|时间段
|涨跌幅 (USD)
|涨跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|-8.87%
|30天
|$ 0
|-22.96%
|60天
|$ 0
|+50.16%
|90天
|$ 0
|--
Devikins 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：
+0.05%
-8.87%
-34.12%
深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：
Devikins is a Play-To-Earn RPG mixed with character breeding game for iOS and Android, and fueled by crypto tokens and NFT characters. Devikins has an ever-expanding world with a player-first mentality. Each playable character in Devikins is a Non-Fungible Token (NFT), which means that each player is the sole owner of a wholly unique playable character in both the Devikins universe and real world. In addition, players can keep their collection of characters fresh and aim for the strongest, most competitive character possible via the breeding system. Devicoin (DVK) is the utility token used as the main currency of Devikins, although these tokens aren’t ordinary game currency with no real-world value. DVK is a cryptocurrency that may be exchanged with other cryptocurrencies in the real world and eventually be exchanged using fiat currency. A playable character is not only unique in their ownership. Due to the semi-infinite nature of the character creation algorithm and breeding gameplay, each character will have their own unique visual and combat attributes. Because of this, no character will look exactly like another. Players can experiment and renew their pool of unique characters by breeding the ones they own. Further, players are able to purchase characters from the marketplace, and even make DVK by putting their own characters up for sale.
