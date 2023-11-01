DEVAI（0XDEV）代币经济学
DEVAI（0XDEV）信息
AI-Powered Solidity Contract Generation This project presents an innovative solution to the common problem of Solidity contract generation.
ABOUT US Shaping The Future With AI In today’s digital age, blockchain technology has emerged as a powerful tool for creating secure and transparent decentralized applications. However, developing smart contracts using Solidity, the most widely used programming language for Ethereum blockchain, can be a complex and time-consuming process, requiring specialized knowledge and expertise.
To address this challenge, we have developed an AI bot that writes Solidity contracts, providing a fast, reliable, and cost-effective solution for companies looking to develop blockchain-based applications. Our bot uses advanced machine learning algorithms to generate Solidity code automatically, simplifying the process and reducing the risk of errors. In this way, we aim to democratize access to blockchain technology, enabling companies of all sizes to leverage its benefits and create innovative applications.
Holders Benefit Revenue sharing program Holding above 1%+ of total supply in $0xDev token automatically enrolls you to the revenue sharing program, the revenue share program is a weekly pay out to the top holders based on the fees accumulated from deployments. The more deployments through the bot equates to a higher revenue share claim. 02 First to know Holding above 0.5%+ will give you early access to deployments channel where you can receive a notification any time a contract is deployed by DEVAI BOT. The notifications are divided in 3 different phases: a. New deployment b. LP locked/burnt c. Trading enabled (Holding 0.5%+ of total supply means you are eligible for revenue share from the fees accumulated via payment in $0xDEV)
DEVAI（0XDEV）代币经济学和价格数据分析
快速了解 DEVAI（0XDEV）的代币经济数据，包括市值、供应量、FDV 和历史价格，帮助您轻松掌握币种现状与市场表现。
DEVAI（0XDEV）代币经济模型：关键指标与应用场景
了解 DEVAI（0XDEV）的代币经济模型，对于分析其长期价值、可持续性和发展潜力至关重要。
关键代币经济指标及其计算方式：
总供应量（Total Supply）：
已创建或将要创建的 0XDEV 代币的最大数量。
流通供应量（Circulating Supply）：
当前市场上可供交易和公众持有的代币数量。
最大供应量（Max Supply）：
0XDEV 代币可能存在的总数量上限。
完全稀释估值（FDV）：
当前价格 × 最大供应量，预测所有代币完全流通时的总市值。
通胀率（Inflation Rate）：
反映新代币发行的速度，影响稀缺性及长期价格走势。
为什么这些代币经济指标对交易者很重要？
流通供应量高 = 流动性强。
最大供应量有限 + 低通胀率 = 具备长期价格上涨潜力。
代币分配透明 = 增强项目信任度，降低中心化风险。
FDV 高而当前市值低 = 可能存在高估风险的信号。
现在您已经了解了 0XDEV 代币经济模型的功能，赶快查看 0XDEV 代币的实时价格吧！
0XDEV 价格预测
想知道 0XDEV 的未来走势吗？我们的 0XDEV 价格预测页面结合市场情绪、历史趋势和技术指标，为您提供前瞻性的观点。
免责声明
