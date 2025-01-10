DEVAI 价格 (0XDEV)
今天 DEVAI (0XDEV) 的实时价格为 0.079619 USD。目前其市值为 $ 66.64K USD。0XDEV 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
DEVAI 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 $ 1.67K USD
- DEVAI 当天价格变化为 +0.71%
- 其循环供应量为 836.31K USD
在获取 MEXC 上从 0XDEV兑换USD 价格的实时价格更新。随时了解最新数据和市场分析。这对于在快节奏的加密货币市场中做出明智的交易决策至关重要。MEXC 是您获取准确的 0XDEV 价格信息的首选平台。
今天内，DEVAI 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ +0.00055766。
在过去30天内，DEVAI 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -0.0421593512。
在过去60天内，DEVAI 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -0.0268574154。
在过去90天内，DEVAI 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -0.21815430783540795。
|时间段
|涨跌幅 (USD)
|涨跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ +0.00055766
|+0.71%
|30天
|$ -0.0421593512
|-52.95%
|60天
|$ -0.0268574154
|-33.73%
|90天
|$ -0.21815430783540795
|-73.26%
DEVAI 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：
+2.10%
+0.71%
-25.79%
深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：
AI-Powered Solidity Contract Generation This project presents an innovative solution to the common problem of Solidity contract generation. ABOUT US Shaping The Future With AI In today’s digital age, blockchain technology has emerged as a powerful tool for creating secure and transparent decentralized applications. However, developing smart contracts using Solidity, the most widely used programming language for Ethereum blockchain, can be a complex and time-consuming process, requiring specialized knowledge and expertise. To address this challenge, we have developed an AI bot that writes Solidity contracts, providing a fast, reliable, and cost-effective solution for companies looking to develop blockchain-based applications. Our bot uses advanced machine learning algorithms to generate Solidity code automatically, simplifying the process and reducing the risk of errors. In this way, we aim to democratize access to blockchain technology, enabling companies of all sizes to leverage its benefits and create innovative applications. Holders Benefit Revenue sharing program Holding above 1%+ of total supply in $0xDev token automatically enrolls you to the revenue sharing program, the revenue share program is a weekly pay out to the top holders based on the fees accumulated from deployments. The more deployments through the bot equates to a higher revenue share claim. 02 First to know Holding above 0.5%+ will give you early access to deployments channel where you can receive a notification any time a contract is deployed by DEVAI BOT. The notifications are divided in 3 different phases: a. New deployment b. LP locked/burnt c. Trading enabled (Holding 0.5%+ of total supply means you are eligible for revenue share from the fees accumulated via payment in $0xDEV)
MEXC是领先的加密货币交易所，受到全球超过 1,000 万用户的信赖。它被誉为市场上代币选择最广泛、上币速度最快、交易费用最低的交易所。立即加入MEXC，体验市场顶级流动性和最具竞争力的费用！
加密货币的价格会受到高市场风险和价格波动的影响。您应该投资于您熟悉的项目和产品，并了解其中的风险。您应该仔细考虑你的投资经验、财务状况、投资目标和风险承受能力，并在进行任何投资之前咨询独立财务顾问。本材料不应被理解为财务建议。过往的表现并不是未来表现的可靠指标。您的投资价值可能下降，也可能上升，而且您可能无法收回您的投资金额。您要对您的投资决定负全责。MEXC不对您的任何可能产生的损失负责。欲了解更多信息，请参考我们的使用条款和风险警告。 另请注意，这里介绍的与上述加密货币有关的数据（如其当前的实时价格）是基于第三方来源的。它们以 "原样 "的的方式呈现给您，仅用于提供信息，不作任何形式的陈述或保证。所提供的第三方网站的链接也不在MEXC的控制之下。MEXC不对此类第三方网站及其内容的可靠性和准确性负责。
|1 0XDEV 兑换 AUD
A$0.12818659
|1 0XDEV 兑换 GBP
￡0.06449139
|1 0XDEV 兑换 EUR
€0.07723043
|1 0XDEV 兑换 USD
$0.079619
|1 0XDEV 兑换 MYR
RM0.35748931
|1 0XDEV 兑换 TRY
₺2.82010498
|1 0XDEV 兑换 JPY
¥12.56547058
|1 0XDEV 兑换 RUB
₽8.08053231
|1 0XDEV 兑换 INR
₹6.84245686
|1 0XDEV 兑换 IDR
Rp1,284.17723957
|1 0XDEV 兑换 PHP
₱4.65532293
|1 0XDEV 兑换 EGP
￡E.4.02474045
|1 0XDEV 兑换 BRL
R$0.48169495
|1 0XDEV 兑换 CAD
C$0.11465136
|1 0XDEV 兑换 BDT
৳9.71192562
|1 0XDEV 兑换 NGN
₦123.24861962
|1 0XDEV 兑换 UAH
₴3.37504941
|1 0XDEV 兑换 VES
Bs4.219807
|1 0XDEV 兑换 PKR
Rs22.20255434
|1 0XDEV 兑换 KZT
₸41.86048544
|1 0XDEV 兑换 THB
฿2.75402121
|1 0XDEV 兑换 TWD
NT$2.62424224
|1 0XDEV 兑换 CHF
Fr0.07245329
|1 0XDEV 兑换 HKD
HK$0.61943582
|1 0XDEV 兑换 MAD
.د.م0.80096714