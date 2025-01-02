Derby Stars RUN 价格 (DSRUN)
今天 Derby Stars RUN (DSRUN) 的实时价格为 0.01441085 USD。目前其市值为 $ 2.89M USD。DSRUN 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
Derby Stars RUN 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 $ 14.08K USD
- Derby Stars RUN 当天价格变化为 +4.95%
- 其循环供应量为 200.34M USD
在获取 MEXC 上从 DSRUN兑换USD 价格的实时价格更新。随时了解最新数据和市场分析。这对于在快节奏的加密货币市场中做出明智的交易决策至关重要。MEXC 是您获取准确的 DSRUN 价格信息的首选平台。
今天内，Derby Stars RUN 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ +0.00068025。
在过去30天内，Derby Stars RUN 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -0.0055556925。
在过去60天内，Derby Stars RUN 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ +0.0099640479。
在过去90天内，Derby Stars RUN 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ +0.003413511750244556。
|时间段
|涨跌幅 (USD)
|涨跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ +0.00068025
|+4.95%
|30天
|$ -0.0055556925
|-38.55%
|60天
|$ +0.0099640479
|+69.14%
|90天
|$ +0.003413511750244556
|+31.04%
Derby Stars RUN 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：
+0.06%
+4.95%
-7.45%
深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：
What is the project about? Derby Stars game is all about raising and racing horses. The goal of the game is to breed, grow, train, and trade your horse NFTs, as well as compete in PVE and PVP races, in order to earn tokens as rewards. What makes your project unique? Because of Uma Musume Pretty Derby, Horse racing game genre is a booming field in the world. But unfortunately, I could not find any dominant or entertaining horse racing games in Web 3 yet. We have experience developing the successful mobile horse racing game known as Derby Days 10 years ago. Now all the members are reunited in order to prove that we can make a great Web 3 horse racing game once again. History of your project. Core team came from big game companies like EA, Nexon, NC, Com2us, Jam City, etc. The team size is around 30 people. 90% are for Game Development and 10% who know Web3 very well are for Business. We together developed Derby days 10 years ago and now we together are developing the derby stars again. What’s next for your project? The game is scheduled to be released on August 7th. After releasing Derby Stars, we would focus on marketing for user acquisition and update for Rental system and new content. What can your token be used for? RUN tokens have a fixed max supply (500M) and act as a fuel for Derby Stars ecosystem.
MEXC是领先的加密货币交易所，受到全球超过 1,000 万用户的信赖。它被誉为市场上代币选择最广泛、上币速度最快、交易费用最低的交易所。立即加入MEXC，体验市场顶级流动性和最具竞争力的费用！
加密货币的价格会受到高市场风险和价格波动的影响。您应该投资于您熟悉的项目和产品，并了解其中的风险。您应该仔细考虑你的投资经验、财务状况、投资目标和风险承受能力，并在进行任何投资之前咨询独立财务顾问。本材料不应被理解为财务建议。过往的表现并不是未来表现的可靠指标。您的投资价值可能下降，也可能上升，而且您可能无法收回您的投资金额。您要对您的投资决定负全责。MEXC不对您的任何可能产生的损失负责。欲了解更多信息，请参考我们的使用条款和风险警告。 另请注意，这里介绍的与上述加密货币有关的数据（如其当前的实时价格）是基于第三方来源的。它们以 "原样 "的的方式呈现给您，仅用于提供信息，不作任何形式的陈述或保证。所提供的第三方网站的链接也不在MEXC的控制之下。MEXC不对此类第三方网站及其内容的可靠性和准确性负责。
|1 DSRUN 兑换 AUD
A$0.02305736
|1 DSRUN 兑换 GBP
￡0.01152868
|1 DSRUN 兑换 EUR
€0.013834416
|1 DSRUN 兑换 USD
$0.01441085
|1 DSRUN 兑换 MYR
RM0.0644164995
|1 DSRUN 兑换 TRY
₺0.5085588965
|1 DSRUN 兑换 JPY
¥2.260774148
|1 DSRUN 兑换 RUB
₽1.59960435
|1 DSRUN 兑换 INR
₹1.2351539535
|1 DSRUN 兑换 IDR
Rp232.4330319755
|1 DSRUN 兑换 PHP
₱0.833523564
|1 DSRUN 兑换 EGP
￡E.0.731494746
|1 DSRUN 兑换 BRL
R$0.091364789
|1 DSRUN 兑换 CAD
C$0.020751624
|1 DSRUN 兑换 BDT
৳1.722096575
|1 DSRUN 兑换 NGN
₦22.307707583
|1 DSRUN 兑换 UAH
₴0.606120351
|1 DSRUN 兑换 VES
Bs0.73495335
|1 DSRUN 兑换 PKR
Rs4.0141422675
|1 DSRUN 兑换 KZT
₸7.5646874905
|1 DSRUN 兑换 THB
฿0.493427504
|1 DSRUN 兑换 TWD
NT$0.4736846395
|1 DSRUN 兑换 CHF
Fr0.012969765
|1 DSRUN 兑换 HKD
HK$0.1119723045
|1 DSRUN 兑换 MAD
.د.م0.145549585