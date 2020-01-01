DePay（DEPAY）代币经济学
DePay pioneers Web3 Payments with the power of DeFi. Driving mass adoption of blockchain based payments, DePay merges the core ideas of decentralization and interoperability with state-of-the-art Web3 technologies.
The first truly decentralized multichain payment protocol built on DeFi. ETHOnline finalist, made in Switzerland (Crypto Valley).
DePay tools include:
- Payments: Accept Cryptocurrencies
- Sales: Sell your Token
- Donations: Receive Crypto support
- Subscriptions: Recurring payments
- Swap: Best price swap
- Payroll: Payroll streams
- Wallet: Payments & DeFi
- Credit: Streams as collateral
- DePay PRO: Analytics & Insights
The DePay difference
Chain Agnostic (Multichain) DePay is extensible around any blockchain, ensuring a competitive cross-chain future.
Permissionless No one can be technically excluded from using DePay and no registration is required.
Trustless Every intermediate step is replaced by smart contracts which are connected to decentralized liquidity pools.
Easy to use Our ambition was to create an even easier user experience than you're used to from shopping in current non-crypto e-commerce stores.
Open Source The DePay protocol will always remain open source.
Multinetwork DePay automatically detects & switches the network if required.
DePay（DEPAY）代币经济学和价格数据分析
快速了解 DePay（DEPAY）的代币经济数据，包括市值、供应量、FDV 和历史价格，帮助您轻松掌握币种现状与市场表现。
DePay（DEPAY）代币经济模型：关键指标与应用场景
了解 DePay（DEPAY）的代币经济模型，对于分析其长期价值、可持续性和发展潜力至关重要。
关键代币经济指标及其计算方式：
总供应量（Total Supply）：
已创建或将要创建的 DEPAY 代币的最大数量。
流通供应量（Circulating Supply）：
当前市场上可供交易和公众持有的代币数量。
最大供应量（Max Supply）：
DEPAY 代币可能存在的总数量上限。
完全稀释估值（FDV）：
当前价格 × 最大供应量，预测所有代币完全流通时的总市值。
通胀率（Inflation Rate）：
反映新代币发行的速度，影响稀缺性及长期价格走势。
为什么这些代币经济指标对交易者很重要？
流通供应量高 = 流动性强。
最大供应量有限 + 低通胀率 = 具备长期价格上涨潜力。
代币分配透明 = 增强项目信任度，降低中心化风险。
FDV 高而当前市值低 = 可能存在高估风险的信号。
现在您已经了解了 DEPAY 代币经济模型的功能，赶快查看 DEPAY 代币的实时价格吧！
免责声明
代币经济数据来自第三方。MEXC 不保证其准确性。请在做出任何投资决策前自行审慎评估。