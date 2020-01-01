Department of Government Inefficiency（DOGIN）代币经济学

深入了解 Department of Government Inefficiency（DOGIN），包括其代币供应、分配模型以及实时市场数据。
Department of Government Inefficiency（DOGIN）信息

DoginHood is a memecoin on Solana, set to grow into an expansive ecosystem and community hub. Its first web3 product is the pioneering, first-ever fully gamified launch platform—“Degen Caravan”.

Degen Caravan, as the first platform of its kind, is revolutionizing token launches by merging gamification with early investments. Players engage in a 24-hour event divided into hourly rounds, shooting Arrows to deal damage, earn points, and compete on leaderboards. What makes this platform truly unique is its deflationary system: every Arrow shot incurs a fee, with 50% directed to a Buyback, making $DOGIN deflationary. This way, players not only compete for allocation but actively boost the value of $DOGIN with each action.

The 24-hour event, “Degen Caravan,” isn’t just gamified—it extends to the entire process of farming Arrows. Participants engage in a fully featured Telegram game where they must whack notorious cryptospace villains like Sam Dogman Fried and DogWon.

We're accelerating content creation for DoginHood, aiming to deliver top-tier, memecoin-focused content that builds community, strengthens culture, and generally expands our IP.

To support this, we’re also pushing real-life products infused with our IP, expanding our presence beyond the digital world. The first real-life product we launched is “DoginFUEL,” an energy drink that we’ll use to sponsor as many conferences as possible to boost visibility and brand awareness. We already confirmed 5 countries where our next product will be in established real world stores, to be revealed.

By combining high-quality, unique content and real-world products with the highest standard of web3 solutions, DoginHood ensures its growth into a thriving, long-lasting ecosystem that provides numerous utilities for the token, making it deflationary.

币种官网：
https://app.doginhood.io/
币种白皮书：
https://doginhood.gitbook.io/dogin-hood

Department of Government Inefficiency（DOGIN）代币经济学和价格数据分析

快速了解 Department of Government Inefficiency（DOGIN）的代币经济数据，包括市值、供应量、FDV 和历史价格，帮助您轻松掌握币种现状与市场表现。

市值：
$ 60.77K
总供应量：
$ 1.00B
流通量：
$ 1.00B
FDV (完全稀释估值)：
$ 60.77K
最高价：
$ 0.00426472
最低价：
$ 0
当前价格：
$ 0
Department of Government Inefficiency（DOGIN）代币经济模型：关键指标与应用场景

了解 Department of Government Inefficiency（DOGIN）的代币经济模型，对于分析其长期价值、可持续性和发展潜力至关重要。

关键代币经济指标及其计算方式：

总供应量（Total Supply）：

已创建或将要创建的 DOGIN 代币的最大数量。

流通供应量（Circulating Supply）：

当前市场上可供交易和公众持有的代币数量。

最大供应量（Max Supply）：

DOGIN 代币可能存在的总数量上限。

完全稀释估值（FDV）：

当前价格 × 最大供应量，预测所有代币完全流通时的总市值。

通胀率（Inflation Rate）：

反映新代币发行的速度，影响稀缺性及长期价格走势。

为什么这些代币经济指标对交易者很重要？

流通供应量高 = 流动性强。

最大供应量有限 + 低通胀率 = 具备长期价格上涨潜力。

代币分配透明 = 增强项目信任度，降低中心化风险。

FDV 高而当前市值低 = 可能存在高估风险的信号。

现在您已经了解了 DOGIN 代币经济模型的功能，赶快查看 DOGIN 代币的实时价格吧！

DOGIN 价格预测

想知道 DOGIN 的未来走势吗？我们的 DOGIN 价格预测页面结合市场情绪、历史趋势和技术指标，为您提供前瞻性的观点。

免责声明

代币经济数据来自第三方。MEXC 不保证其准确性。请在做出任何投资决策前自行审慎评估。