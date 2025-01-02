Dentacoin 价格 (DCN)
今天 Dentacoin (DCN) 的实时价格为 0 USD。目前其市值为 $ 2.12M USD。DCN 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
Dentacoin 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 $ 4.16 USD
- Dentacoin 当天价格变化为 +1.07%
- 其循环供应量为 710.84B USD
在获取 MEXC 上从 DCN兑换USD 价格的实时价格更新。随时了解最新数据和市场分析。这对于在快节奏的加密货币市场中做出明智的交易决策至关重要。MEXC 是您获取准确的 DCN 价格信息的首选平台。
今天内，Dentacoin 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去30天内，Dentacoin 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去60天内，Dentacoin 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去90天内，Dentacoin 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
|时间段
|涨跌幅 (USD)
|涨跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|+1.07%
|30天
|$ 0
|+241.97%
|60天
|$ 0
|+831.09%
|90天
|$ 0
|--
Dentacoin 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：
-0.00%
+1.07%
+42.05%
深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：
Dentacoin is an Ethereum-based blockchain platform regulated by smart contracts. The platform supports the dental community by building and creating solutions devoted to improving the quality of dental care worldwide. The blockchain gives Dentacoin the power to change the world for the better. Dentacoin develops the dental industry as well as creates market intelligence through a cryptocurrency reward system that inspires participation throughout the community. Dentacoin is the first cryptocurrency that uses a decentralized review platform and transparently rewards patients and dentists who make contributions that benefit the community. The Dentacoin Foundation team strongly believes in building a future healthcare industry that will fall into the hands of the people, resulting in the disruption of the existing industries and the creation of new industries in the short and long term. Dentacoin strives to create a dental industry community by rewarding people -who provide valuable contributions- with crypto currency. Through this reward system, the foundation will see a rise in a currency that will be able to reach a broad market, including a vast number of people who have yet to participate in any cryptocurrency economy. According to Harvard Business Review: “To protect the blockchain vision from political pressure and regulatory interference, blockchain networks rely on a decentralized infrastructure that can't be controlled by any one person or group." The integration of blockchain and dentistry is an extraordinary concept; one that requires the creation of a community in which transparency and shared responsibility can take place. Looking forward, Dentacoin expects the platform to drastically improve dental health and hygiene habits, thus improving the quality of life for individuals resulting in improved overall health and increased longevity.
MEXC是领先的加密货币交易所，受到全球超过 1,000 万用户的信赖。它被誉为市场上代币选择最广泛、上币速度最快、交易费用最低的交易所。立即加入MEXC，体验市场顶级流动性和最具竞争力的费用！
加密货币的价格会受到高市场风险和价格波动的影响。您应该投资于您熟悉的项目和产品，并了解其中的风险。您应该仔细考虑你的投资经验、财务状况、投资目标和风险承受能力，并在进行任何投资之前咨询独立财务顾问。本材料不应被理解为财务建议。过往的表现并不是未来表现的可靠指标。您的投资价值可能下降，也可能上升，而且您可能无法收回您的投资金额。您要对您的投资决定负全责。MEXC不对您的任何可能产生的损失负责。欲了解更多信息，请参考我们的使用条款和风险警告。 另请注意，这里介绍的与上述加密货币有关的数据（如其当前的实时价格）是基于第三方来源的。它们以 "原样 "的的方式呈现给您，仅用于提供信息，不作任何形式的陈述或保证。所提供的第三方网站的链接也不在MEXC的控制之下。MEXC不对此类第三方网站及其内容的可靠性和准确性负责。
|1 DCN 兑换 AUD
A$--
|1 DCN 兑换 GBP
￡--
|1 DCN 兑换 EUR
€--
|1 DCN 兑换 USD
$--
|1 DCN 兑换 MYR
RM--
|1 DCN 兑换 TRY
₺--
|1 DCN 兑换 JPY
¥--
|1 DCN 兑换 RUB
₽--
|1 DCN 兑换 INR
₹--
|1 DCN 兑换 IDR
Rp--
|1 DCN 兑换 PHP
₱--
|1 DCN 兑换 EGP
￡E.--
|1 DCN 兑换 BRL
R$--
|1 DCN 兑换 CAD
C$--
|1 DCN 兑换 BDT
৳--
|1 DCN 兑换 NGN
₦--
|1 DCN 兑换 UAH
₴--
|1 DCN 兑换 VES
Bs--
|1 DCN 兑换 PKR
Rs--
|1 DCN 兑换 KZT
₸--
|1 DCN 兑换 THB
฿--
|1 DCN 兑换 TWD
NT$--
|1 DCN 兑换 CHF
Fr--
|1 DCN 兑换 HKD
HK$--
|1 DCN 兑换 MAD
.د.م--