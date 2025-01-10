Demeter 价格 (DEO)
今天 Demeter (DEO) 的实时价格为 0.00549138 USD。目前其市值为 $ 32.34K USD。DEO 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
Demeter 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 $ 601.58 USD
- Demeter 当天价格变化为 +0.56%
- 其循环供应量为 5.89M USD
在获取 MEXC 上从 DEO兑换USD 价格的实时价格更新。随时了解最新数据和市场分析。这对于在快节奏的加密货币市场中做出明智的交易决策至关重要。MEXC 是您获取准确的 DEO 价格信息的首选平台。
今天内，Demeter 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去30天内，Demeter 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -0.0023209103。
在过去60天内，Demeter 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -0.0019801658。
在过去90天内，Demeter 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -0.007785737094222055。
|时间段
|涨跌幅 (USD)
|涨跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|+0.56%
|30天
|$ -0.0023209103
|-42.26%
|60天
|$ -0.0019801658
|-36.05%
|90天
|$ -0.007785737094222055
|-58.64%
Demeter 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：
+0.53%
+0.56%
-31.05%
深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：
Ceres is the first project to build on the SORA network. They specialize in developing DeFi services and utilities for projects on the SORA network and tokens on Polkaswap. There are also three airdrop tokens for Ceres holders: Demeter, Hermes and Apollo. Each of the tokens will have its own platform with different purposes. Fees from those platforms will be used for burning and other ecosystem uses. Demeter (DEO) is the first airdrop token with its platform called Demeter Farming Platform. Users are able to farm in multiple pools with the same LPs. Furthermore, all liquidity providers in Demeter Farming pools will get PSWAP rewards the same as before because they will not give their liquidity to the platform as is the case with smart contracts on ERC-20, BSC, and other networks. The Demeter Farming platform is not only beneficial to users who seek to put the tokens they are hodling to work. This platform provides Farming-as-a-Service feature which other projects can use to create farming for their tokens without coding. Demeter (DEO) token will have the first Play-to-Earn game on SORA - DEO Arena in which users will use DEO token for playing the game.
加密货币的价格会受到高市场风险和价格波动的影响。您应该投资于您熟悉的项目和产品，并了解其中的风险。您应该仔细考虑你的投资经验、财务状况、投资目标和风险承受能力，并在进行任何投资之前咨询独立财务顾问。本材料不应被理解为财务建议。过往的表现并不是未来表现的可靠指标。您的投资价值可能下降,也可能上升,而且您可能无法收回您的投资金额。您要对您的投资决定负全责。
