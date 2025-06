什么是DeFi Growth Index (DGI)

The DeFi Growth Index tracks the performance of early-stage DeFi projects that demonstrate innovative mechanisms and established market demand, with strong potential for significant growth in user base, transaction volume, and/or Total Value Locked (TVL) as relevant. This is achieved through a curated portfolio of tokens native to these projects. Decentralized Token Folios (DTFs) are onchain portfolios that bundle multiple crypto assets into a single token. DGI is an Index DTF deployed and curated by Today in DeFi on the Reserve Protocol (reserve.org), which supports two main DTF categories: Yield DTFs and Index DTFs.

MEXC是领先的加密货币交易所,受到全球超过 1,000 万用户的信赖。它被誉为市场上代币选择最广泛、上币速度最快、交易费用最低的交易所。立即加入MEXC,体验市场顶级流动性和最具竞争力的费用!

DeFi Growth Index (DGI) 资源 官网