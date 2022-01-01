Defi For You（DFY）代币经济学
Defi For You（DFY）信息
"DeFi For You is a crypto pawnbroking platform that facilitates lending by securing crypto and NFT collateral packages in smart contracts which are released when the loan is repaid or a liquidation threshold is met.
The project is positioning itself as the leading pawnbroking platform in the crypto and NFT world.
We have also developed a system for 'Evaluators' - most of whom are licensed pawnbrokers - to connect with borrowers in DeFi and offer them crypto loans against digital or physical assets. These pawnbrokers are uniquely positioned in that they have a licensed and secure premises to store hard assets. They store the asset, issue an NFT representing it to the borrower, and then burn the NFT when the asset is reclaimed. Our dev team took inspiration from the UI of Booking.com to design the layout of featured crypto pawnshops on the platform. They also designed an on-chain reputation system for lenders and borrowers, which denotes how many transactions they have had and their record of integrity when using the platform.
We have developed an NFT marketplace with a special NFT Pawn Market integrated into it. This allows people to list NFTs for sale, auction, or pawn. It also means buyers can get great deals on NFTs that have been repossessed by lenders, who are now looking to cash in on the digital asset they have gained.
DeFi For You will be launching lending pools in Q1 2022 to increase the value of its DeFi platform. This will allow users to quickly lend and borrow from pools with interest rates determined algorithmically.
DeFi For You was founded by Adam Christopher Chaplin, who was a co-founder of Travala.com (AVA). The project is in the process of inking partnerships with major pawnbroking companies and banks to expand its reach and bring the world of pawnbroking into the crypto space.
DeFi For You is built on Binance Smart Chain and the native DFY token is a BE20 - BEP2 bridge. It is used for fees on the platform, as well as loan currency, repayment currency, and collateral for loans."
Defi For You（DFY）代币经济学和价格数据分析
快速了解 Defi For You（DFY）的代币经济数据，包括市值、供应量、FDV 和历史价格，帮助您轻松掌握币种现状与市场表现。
Defi For You（DFY）代币经济模型：关键指标与应用场景
了解 Defi For You（DFY）的代币经济模型，对于分析其长期价值、可持续性和发展潜力至关重要。
关键代币经济指标及其计算方式：
总供应量（Total Supply）：
已创建或将要创建的 DFY 代币的最大数量。
流通供应量（Circulating Supply）：
当前市场上可供交易和公众持有的代币数量。
最大供应量（Max Supply）：
DFY 代币可能存在的总数量上限。
完全稀释估值（FDV）：
当前价格 × 最大供应量，预测所有代币完全流通时的总市值。
通胀率（Inflation Rate）：
反映新代币发行的速度，影响稀缺性及长期价格走势。
为什么这些代币经济指标对交易者很重要？
流通供应量高 = 流动性强。
最大供应量有限 + 低通胀率 = 具备长期价格上涨潜力。
代币分配透明 = 增强项目信任度，降低中心化风险。
FDV 高而当前市值低 = 可能存在高估风险的信号。
现在您已经了解了 DFY 代币经济模型的功能
免责声明
代币经济数据来自第三方。MEXC 不保证其准确性。请在做出任何投资决策前自行审慎评估。