什么是DeepOnion (ONION)

"DeepOnion (ONION) describes itself as a decentralized, open-source, community-driven cryptocurrency that offers multi-layered privacy and everyday use cases. It uses an x13 hybrid PoW/PoS to secure the network. DeepOnion claims to be one of the earliest cryptos to integrate the Tor network into the DeepOnion wallet, which has reportedly not leaked any IP addresses since its release on 12 July 2017. Features delivered by the DeepOnion team: DeepSend as a base solution for private and untraceable payments without relying on cryptographic encryption. DeepVault to register and verify digital files with the DeepOnion blockchain. VoteCentral, a balanced and non-biased voting platform for the community. WooCommerce, Shopify and OpenCart payment plugins for merchants. More info can be found at (https://DeepOnion.org)"

MEXC是领先的加密货币交易所，受到全球超过 1,000 万用户的信赖。它被誉为市场上代币选择最广泛、上币速度最快、交易费用最低的交易所。立即加入MEXC，体验市场顶级流动性和最具竞争力的费用！

DeepOnion (ONION) 资源 官网