DecentraBNB 价格 (DBNB)
今天 DecentraBNB (DBNB) 的实时价格为 0 USD。目前其市值为 $ 0.00 USD。DBNB 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
DecentraBNB 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 $ 82.47 USD
- DecentraBNB 当天价格变化为 --
- 其循环供应量为 0.00 USD
在获取 MEXC 上从 DBNB兑换USD 价格的实时价格更新。随时了解最新数据和市场分析。这对于在快节奏的加密货币市场中做出明智的交易决策至关重要。MEXC 是您获取准确的 DBNB 价格信息的首选平台。
今天内，DecentraBNB 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去30天内，DecentraBNB 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去60天内，DecentraBNB 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去90天内，DecentraBNB 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
|时间段
|涨跌幅 (USD)
|涨跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|--
|30天
|$ 0
|-15.48%
|60天
|$ 0
|+28.43%
|90天
|$ 0
|--
DecentraBNB 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：
--
--
-2.20%
深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：
Utilising blockchain technology to disrupt the current centralised modality, DecentraBNB's universal protocol aims to connect users directly with travel companies and individuals hosting their rentable properties on the dedicated application, while giving consumers full autonomy of their digital identity – allowing them to receive royalties for their content and data points. DecentraBnB Application is a peer-to-peer app that directly connects Hosts and Guests without the need of middlemen. With the best payment method via different types of Cryptocurrencies. For Hosts, it’s the best way to have some Crypto income and for Guests, it’s beneficial because it reduces the costs during a trip. DecentraBnB will provide a smart-contract-based protocol that connects all consumers and businesses in the travel industry on a decentralized travel ecosystem that incentivizes content creation, transactions, and consent-based sharing of user data. The DecentraBnB App will bring the value of the DecentraBnB Network to life. It is a dApp on the DecentraBnB protocol, using its open API and transparent data access. It also serves to upstart the ecosystem, by forging a content platform with a powerful incentive scheme, a zero-commission marketplace for business venues, and an advertising model that rewards users. The project is being led by Abdoulaye Diop AKA Majestic Drama who is in his day job a platinum selling music producer but also a Crypto influencer with over 100k supporters, he is followed and supported by the likes of Shytoshi from Shib and is well educated in the cypto world. Alongside him is Eric, again he has worked on many projects as Operations which have successfully reached 56M Marketcap and is now taking the lead dev position in writing the solidity contract for the project including an innovative whale defence function through dynamic tax functions.
