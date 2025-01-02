decapitaltoken 价格 (DCT)
今天 decapitaltoken (DCT) 的实时价格为 0.155875 USD。目前其市值为 $ 679.44K USD。DCT 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
decapitaltoken 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 $ 10.68K USD
- decapitaltoken 当天价格变化为 -0.98%
- 其循环供应量为 4.35M USD
在获取 MEXC 上从 DCT兑换USD 价格的实时价格更新。随时了解最新数据和市场分析。这对于在快节奏的加密货币市场中做出明智的交易决策至关重要。MEXC 是您获取准确的 DCT 价格信息的首选平台。
今天内，decapitaltoken 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -0.0015542605062575。
在过去30天内，decapitaltoken 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -0.0280484904。
在过去60天内，decapitaltoken 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去90天内，decapitaltoken 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
|时间段
|涨跌幅 (USD)
|涨跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ -0.0015542605062575
|-0.98%
|30天
|$ -0.0280484904
|-17.99%
|60天
|$ 0
|--
|90天
|$ 0
|--
decapitaltoken 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：
+0.55%
-0.98%
-8.59%
深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：
DE-Capital is the world's first community-driven, decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) based modern digital venture capital platform, designed to provide everyone with the opportunity to participate in venture capital. DE-Capital is building an innovative open Web 3.0 venture capital service protocol that brings together high-quality developers and communities to participate in this emerging sector, creating a mutually beneficial ecosystem. Users can experience new, transparent, and verifiable global investment opportunities on the platform. DE-Capital is funded by the "Dynamism Life Foundation" based in Singapore, in collaboration with numerous well-known communities. It has an operational center in Malaysia. Its core organization is the community, managed through a robust DAO governance system. The foundation has previously invested in several large Web 3.0 projects, boasting extensive operational experience and a successful project track record, which provides a solid foundation for DE-Capital. In an era where decentralized finance (DeFi) is redefining the contours of investment and governance, decentralized autonomous organizations (DAOs) are emerging as key players. DE-Capital stands at the forefront of this transformation, combining the principles of DAO with the strategic acumen of venture capital (VC) to unlock unprecedented opportunities in the investment sector. The evolution of venture capital in the context of DAOS Traditionally, venture capital has been the domain of elite, centralized institutions, where decisions are made in a closed environment and investment opportunities are reserved for a select few. However, the emergence of DAOs disrupts this status quo by democratizing the investment and decision-making process. DE-Capital leverages blockchain technology to create a decentralized venture capital platform where transparency, inclusivity, and community governance are not just ideals, but operational realities. DE-Capital is not just a venture capital fund; it is a revolutionary model that combines the efficiency and expertise of traditional VC with the transparency, inclusivity, and collective intelligence of DAOs. By integrating these dimensions, DE-Capital offers a unique platform where stakeholders can directly participate in the investment process, from scouting potential startups to making critical strategic decisions. The core philosophy of DE-Capital is to empower its community members. Every DE-Capital token holder is not only an investor but also an integral part of the decision-making structure. This collective approach ensures that investments align with the interests of the community and benefit from the diverse insights and expertise of its members. DE-Capital leverages blockchain technology to ensure unparalleled transparency and efficiency in its operations. Every transaction, decision, and investment is recorded on the blockchain, providing a transparent and immutable record accessible to all members. This not only builds trust within the community but also streamlines the investment process, climinating many bureaucratic hurdles common in traditional venture capital.
MEXC是领先的加密货币交易所，受到全球超过 1,000 万用户的信赖。它被誉为市场上代币选择最广泛、上币速度最快、交易费用最低的交易所。立即加入MEXC，体验市场顶级流动性和最具竞争力的费用！
加密货币的价格会受到高市场风险和价格波动的影响。您应该投资于您熟悉的项目和产品，并了解其中的风险。您应该仔细考虑你的投资经验、财务状况、投资目标和风险承受能力，并在进行任何投资之前咨询独立财务顾问。本材料不应被理解为财务建议。过往的表现并不是未来表现的可靠指标。您的投资价值可能下降，也可能上升，而且您可能无法收回您的投资金额。您要对您的投资决定负全责。MEXC不对您的任何可能产生的损失负责。欲了解更多信息，请参考我们的使用条款和风险警告。 另请注意，这里介绍的与上述加密货币有关的数据（如其当前的实时价格）是基于第三方来源的。它们以 "原样 "的的方式呈现给您，仅用于提供信息，不作任何形式的陈述或保证。所提供的第三方网站的链接也不在MEXC的控制之下。MEXC不对此类第三方网站及其内容的可靠性和准确性负责。
|1 DCT 兑换 AUD
A$0.2494
|1 DCT 兑换 GBP
￡0.1247
|1 DCT 兑换 EUR
€0.14964
|1 DCT 兑换 USD
$0.155875
|1 DCT 兑换 MYR
RM0.69676125
|1 DCT 兑换 TRY
₺5.50394625
|1 DCT 兑换 JPY
¥24.44587625
|1 DCT 兑换 RUB
₽17.30368375
|1 DCT 兑换 INR
₹13.36004625
|1 DCT 兑换 IDR
Rp2,514.11255125
|1 DCT 兑换 PHP
₱9.01581
|1 DCT 兑换 EGP
￡E.7.912215
|1 DCT 兑换 BRL
R$0.9882475
|1 DCT 兑换 CAD
C$0.22446
|1 DCT 兑换 BDT
৳18.6270625
|1 DCT 兑换 NGN
₦241.2913825
|1 DCT 兑换 UAH
₴6.5561025
|1 DCT 兑换 VES
Bs7.949625
|1 DCT 兑换 PKR
Rs43.41898125
|1 DCT 兑换 KZT
₸81.82346375
|1 DCT 兑换 THB
฿5.3340425
|1 DCT 兑换 TWD
NT$5.12361125
|1 DCT 兑换 CHF
Fr0.1402875
|1 DCT 兑换 HKD
HK$1.21114875
|1 DCT 兑换 MAD
.د.م1.5743375