DComm 价格 (DCM)
今天 DComm (DCM) 的实时价格为 0.01993779 USD。目前其市值为 $ 0.00 USD。DCM 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
DComm 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 $ 14.90K USD
- DComm 当天价格变化为 +0.33%
- 其循环供应量为 0.00 USD
在获取 MEXC 上从 DCM兑换USD 价格的实时价格更新。随时了解最新数据和市场分析。这对于在快节奏的加密货币市场中做出明智的交易决策至关重要。MEXC 是您获取准确的 DCM 价格信息的首选平台。
今天内，DComm 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去30天内，DComm 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -0.0067867180。
在过去60天内，DComm 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -0.0141319952。
在过去90天内，DComm 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -0.04236309048753103。
|时间段
|涨跌幅 (USD)
|涨跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|+0.33%
|30天
|$ -0.0067867180
|-34.03%
|60天
|$ -0.0141319952
|-70.88%
|90天
|$ -0.04236309048753103
|-67.99%
DComm 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：
-0.14%
+0.33%
-0.17%
深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：
DComm is an evm, smart contract blockchain protocol optimised for the tokenization of real world-assets and authentication of real-world asset data. This is achieved by implementing three chains across the platform, each running its own consensus, each independent, yet all functioning together as a platform. In addition, the blockchain is powered by a core layer that caters to the various components for the real-world asset tokenization and DeFi. $DCM is used as the primary means of authentication and representation of physical assets onboarded onto the DComm Blockchain. These tokens, backed by tangible assets, provide a bridge between the digital and physical realms, serving as certificates of ownership, reflecting the value and legitimacy of the underlying assets.
|1 DCM 兑换 AUD
A$0.0322992198
|1 DCM 兑换 GBP
￡0.0161496099
|1 DCM 兑换 EUR
€0.0193396563
|1 DCM 兑换 USD
$0.01993779
|1 DCM 兑换 MYR
RM0.0895206771
|1 DCM 兑换 TRY
₺0.7061965218
|1 DCM 兑换 JPY
¥3.1611366045
|1 DCM 兑换 RUB
₽2.0386390275
|1 DCM 兑换 INR
₹1.7164443411
|1 DCM 兑换 IDR
Rp321.5772130437
|1 DCM 兑换 PHP
₱1.1687532498
|1 DCM 兑换 EGP
￡E.1.0078552845
|1 DCM 兑换 BRL
R$0.121620519
|1 DCM 兑换 CAD
C$0.0287104176
|1 DCM 兑换 BDT
৳2.4320116242
|1 DCM 兑换 NGN
₦30.9111508602
|1 DCM 兑换 UAH
₴0.8429697612
|1 DCM 兑换 VES
Bs1.05670287
|1 DCM 兑换 PKR
Rs5.5520763813
|1 DCM 兑换 KZT
₸10.521171783
|1 DCM 兑换 THB
฿0.6926388246
|1 DCM 兑换 TWD
NT$0.6581464479
|1 DCM 兑换 CHF
Fr0.0181433889
|1 DCM 兑换 HKD
HK$0.1551160062
|1 DCM 兑换 MAD
.د.م0.2001754116