Dawkoins 价格 (DAW)
今天 Dawkoins (DAW) 的实时价格为 0 USD。目前其市值为 $ 270.79K USD。DAW 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
Dawkoins 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 $ 968.66 USD
- Dawkoins 当天价格变化为 +6.94%
- 其循环供应量为 989.30M USD
在获取 MEXC 上从 DAW兑换USD 价格的实时价格更新。随时了解最新数据和市场分析。这对于在快节奏的加密货币市场中做出明智的交易决策至关重要。MEXC 是您获取准确的 DAW 价格信息的首选平台。
今天内，Dawkoins 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去30天内，Dawkoins 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去60天内，Dawkoins 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去90天内，Dawkoins 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
|时间段
|涨跌幅 (USD)
|涨跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|+6.94%
|30天
|$ 0
|+31.39%
|60天
|$ 0
|+428.13%
|90天
|$ 0
|--
Dawkoins 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：
-0.40%
+6.94%
+29.35%
深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：
What Is Dawkoins (DAW)? Dawkoins (DAW) is a decentralized meme token designed to thrive within the crypto community and beyond. Named in honor of Richard Dawkins, the father of memes, Dawkoins aims to celebrate and promote the rich legacy of memes in the digital space. Full community driven! How Many Dawkoins (DAW) Are There in Circulation? So, Dawkoins operates on the Solana (SOL) blockchain, and we've got a total fixed supply of 1 billion tokens. As of now, the circulating supply is around 989.5 million DAW tokens. Pretty neat, right? Our symbol is "DAW," and you can find us chilling on the Solana blockchain with our contract address: 7cb67ev3jvBKaAH1tnVM8FL8WfQ96sa2TYByEXajqx8N. Now, what exactly does this circulating supply mean? It's basically all the tokens that are actively being traded on different exchanges and being used within our Dawkoins ecosystem. And since we've got a limited supply, we're all about that scarcity, making sure the value of your tokens stays nice and strong. Because we're on Solana, we get to enjoy super-fast and low-cost transactions, making it easy peasy for you to send and receive Dawkoins whenever you want. Our goal here at Dawkoins is to be as transparent as possible about our tokenomics and supply metrics, so you know exactly what you're getting into. We're all about building trust and confidence within our community and with potential investors, creating a lively and sustainable ecosystem for Dawkoins to thrive. Hope that clears things up for you! If you've got any more questions, feel free to ask. We're always here to help!
MEXC是领先的加密货币交易所，受到全球超过 1,000 万用户的信赖。它被誉为市场上代币选择最广泛、上币速度最快、交易费用最低的交易所。立即加入MEXC，体验市场顶级流动性和最具竞争力的费用！
加密货币的价格会受到高市场风险和价格波动的影响。您应该投资于您熟悉的项目和产品，并了解其中的风险。您应该仔细考虑你的投资经验、财务状况、投资目标和风险承受能力，并在进行任何投资之前咨询独立财务顾问。本材料不应被理解为财务建议。过往的表现并不是未来表现的可靠指标。您的投资价值可能下降，也可能上升，而且您可能无法收回您的投资金额。您要对您的投资决定负全责。MEXC不对您的任何可能产生的损失负责。欲了解更多信息，请参考我们的使用条款和风险警告。 另请注意，这里介绍的与上述加密货币有关的数据（如其当前的实时价格）是基于第三方来源的。它们以 "原样 "的的方式呈现给您，仅用于提供信息，不作任何形式的陈述或保证。所提供的第三方网站的链接也不在MEXC的控制之下。MEXC不对此类第三方网站及其内容的可靠性和准确性负责。
|1 DAW 兑换 AUD
A$--
|1 DAW 兑换 GBP
￡--
|1 DAW 兑换 EUR
€--
|1 DAW 兑换 USD
$--
|1 DAW 兑换 MYR
RM--
|1 DAW 兑换 TRY
₺--
|1 DAW 兑换 JPY
¥--
|1 DAW 兑换 RUB
₽--
|1 DAW 兑换 INR
₹--
|1 DAW 兑换 IDR
Rp--
|1 DAW 兑换 PHP
₱--
|1 DAW 兑换 EGP
￡E.--
|1 DAW 兑换 BRL
R$--
|1 DAW 兑换 CAD
C$--
|1 DAW 兑换 BDT
৳--
|1 DAW 兑换 NGN
₦--
|1 DAW 兑换 UAH
₴--
|1 DAW 兑换 VES
Bs--
|1 DAW 兑换 PKR
Rs--
|1 DAW 兑换 KZT
₸--
|1 DAW 兑换 THB
฿--
|1 DAW 兑换 TWD
NT$--
|1 DAW 兑换 CHF
Fr--
|1 DAW 兑换 HKD
HK$--
|1 DAW 兑换 MAD
.د.م--