什么是DataPort Navigator by Virtuals (PORT)

DataPort Navigator is an advanced analytics platform for the Virtual Agents ecosystem. The platform provides real-time market data, comprehensive analytics tools, and AI-powered insights for tracking and analyzing Virtual Agents performance. Built on the Base network, it offers features including Dominance Index tracking, enhanced agent pages, and cross-chain analytics capabilities. Platform's utility token $PORT serves as the core element of the ecosystem, enabling access to premium features and providing staking benefits, while its innovative bonding mechanism ensures sustainable liquidity and fair token distribution.

DataPort Navigator by Virtuals (PORT) 资源 白皮书 官网